South Texas Youth Soccer Association and Innovative App MOJO Join Forces to Support Youth Coaches and Bring More Family Fun to the Lone Star State

The partnership comes at a crucial time in youth sports as COVID-19 has compounded existing challenges for teams and coaches across the country. As the spring 2021 soccer season approaches, South Texas and MOJO hope to enrich and improve the grassroots soccer experience with easy-to-use technology and world-class educational content developed by top coaches, experts and elite athletes.

South Texas coaches and parents will be able to access the free MOJO app which features exclusive short-form videos customized to age and skill level with one-touch tools to plan fun and engaging practices. South Texas coaches can download the free MOJO app through the App Store and create a profile affiliated with South Texas Youth Soccer Association. Once they create a profile, they will have access to MOJO's library of content and practice plans personalized to their preferences and their team's needs.

"Grassroots soccer is a foundational part of youth soccer and we are thrilled to offer this incredible resource to all of our players and coaches," said Jennifer Davis, the Executive Director of South Texas Youth Soccer Association. "What MOJO has created is simply unparalleled. We believe MOJO will be a game-changer for the 55,000 grassroots players across the state."

"We're delighted to partner with South Texas Youth Soccer Association, helping support the return to play and bringing the magic back to youth sports," said Reed Shaffner, Co-Founder and COO of MOJO. "MOJO is all about helping coaches create the best possible experience for their players with minimal work, so that instead they can focus on the moments that matter - having fun out on the field."

The new partnership with South Texas represents MOJO's commitment to building strategic relationships with leading youth sports organizations, clubs and teams in the U.S. and around the world. The partnership also establishes MOJO as an Official Grassroots Coaching Partner of South Texas Youth Soccer Association.

The free MOJO app provides everything a coach needs for a season of soccer with one team and one practice per week. Coaches can also upgrade to MOJO+ for $19.99, with additional content and features, including unlimited practices per week and the Ask-A-Coach feature for 24-hour access to experienced MOJO coaches. A portion of all MOJO+ proceeds from South Texas will go back to supporting teams, players and clubs in need across the state.

About MOJO:

MOJO is on a mission to make youth sports more fun for everyone – one kid, one coach, one family, one team at a time. Launched in early February 2021, MOJO is a robust digital platform that empowers parents who coach youth sports to bring world-class training to the largest pool of players in the world – kids aged 13 and under. MOJO believes that youth sports have the power to transform lives, not just for the kids on the field but the coaches and parents on the sidelines. MOJO is committed to equity, inclusion and helping to level the playing field for kids everywhere. For more information, visit www.mojo.sport .

About South Texas Youth Soccer Association:

South Texas Youth Soccer Association represents more than 100,000 members across the state of Texas. South Texas provides a fun, safe and healthy game of soccer for kids at every level. Our Club based programs are designed to meet the diverse needs of every player, from the recreational for fun beginnings to the accomplished athletes who play at the highest national youth levels. Our mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in South Texas by sharing our passion for the game through diverse programs and enriching experiences. For more information, visit www.stxsoccer.org .

