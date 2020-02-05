South Tulsa's First Outpatient Cath Lab Opens

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The area of South Tulsa is getting its first outpatient catheterization lab, bringing a new level of convenience, cost savings, and state-of-the-art care to the region.

Dr. Matthew Comstock, a local Interventional Cardiologist, teamed up with Austin, Texas-based Arise Vascular to open Tulsa Cardiovascular Center of Excellence. Dr. Comstock's program focuses on the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease, also known as P.A.D. The facility is conveniently located next to his existing medical office at 11912 South Norwood Avenue Suite 110, Tulsa, OK 74137.

P.A.D. is a condition whereby the arteries in the legs become blocked and blood cannot flow properly into the legs and feet. One in 20 people living in the United States over the age of 50 have P.A.D. People with a smoking history, diabetes, high cholesterol, family history of P.A.D., kidney disease, high blood pressure or aneurysm of the aorta are all at increased risk of developing P.A.D.

Although it is possible to show no symptoms, most patients with P.A.D. will complain of weak legs, pain during ambulation, cold feet at bedtime, or have leg wounds that fail to heal despite treatment. Untreated P.A.D. conditions can lead to amputation.

The Tulsa Cardiovascular Center of Excellence specializes in treatments and interventions to restore blood flow to legs and feet. The center provides treatments in an outpatient environment; most patients are cleared to go home in just a few hours.

Dr. Matthew Comstock says, "I have a calling to treat patients as if they are part of my family, to help improve their quality of life, and restore them to a state of wellness and health." Dr. Comstock also highlights that he has established his "facility to specialize in P.A.D. and focus on wound healing and amputation prevention."

An additional benefit of the Vascular Center of Excellence, patients typically pay significantly less money to have their procedure performed in an outpatient setting in comparison with a hospital.

"Arise Vascular believes that being physician-led means greater success for physicians and patients," says Jared Leger, C.E.O. of Arise Vascular. "We are experts in the outpatient cardiovascular industry with a purposefully designed organization dedicated to quality control at every step."

Besides the new center in Tulsa, Arise Vascular currently owns and operates outpatient cardiovascular facilities in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma, with plans to expand into other states.

