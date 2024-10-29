South University Columbia Campus to Host Annual Fall Festival on November 1st

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South University, (SU) Columbia will host on Nov. 1 its Second Annual Fall Fest, inviting university students, faculty, staff and members of the local Columbia community to enjoy food trucks, live music, face painting, bubble art, and games. The Fall Fest will start at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. and is offered at no charge for all attendees.

South University (SU) Columbia to host Fall Festival on November 1

The highlight of this year's gathering will be the "Spooky Spider Room," featuring renowned local arachnologist Dr. Bob Wolff, who is commonly known as Doctor Spider. Wolff will showcase live spiders from the Columbia area, including South Carolina's official state spider, the Carolina wolf spider (Hogna carolinensis).

Additionally, visitors can learn about the recent invasion of the Joro spider, which has sparked concern across the East Coast, as well as encounter various tarantulas on display.

"Join us as we welcome in the autumn spirit and create lasting memories together," said Deborah Harris-Sims. "We look forward to welcoming everyone to our campus for an evening of communal celebration."

The event is designed for everyone in the community—whether you're a student looking to unwind, a faculty member wanting to engage with the community, or a local resident eager to enjoy a festive evening.

For more information about the Fall Festival or other events at South University, please visit our website or contact Dr. Deborah Harris-Sims or Shantall English at (803)-779-9082.

About South University

