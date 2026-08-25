State officials cited the Columbia campus's culture of support for veterans and military-connected students, observed firsthand during visits to the campus

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South University, Columbia has earned Gold Grade recognition from the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs (SCDVA), the highest of three levels awarded through the state's Military Academic Recognition Program. SCDVA representatives presented the certificate and gold pin during a ceremony at the campus's Veterans Center on August 10.

South University, Columbia Earns Gold Grade Recognition From South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs

The Military Academic Recognition Program evaluates South Carolina colleges and universities on the services they provide to veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their families. Institutions receive Gold, Silver or Bronze recognition based on an overall evaluation score, and the designation is granted for one academic year.

Jelani A. Edwards, Midlands Regional Integration Officer for SCDVA, delivered remarks and presented the award to the campus. He was joined by Erika K. Jones, Senior Workforce Development Coordinator, and Peter K. Ulengchong, Workforce Enhancement Coordinator, who also took part in the presentation.

A recurring theme of the presentation was the campus's culture of support for veterans and military-connected students, which SCDVA representatives observed firsthand over the course of multiple visits to South University, Columbia. That direct experience of how the campus works with military-connected students factored into the award discussion alongside the program's formal criteria.

"South University has distinguished itself through its dedication to student success, personalized support, and a culture that places military-connected students at the forefront," said Jelani A. Edwards, Midlands Regional Integration Officer for SCDVA. "From assisting students as they navigate educational benefits to providing academic advising, career readiness, and a welcoming campus environment, South University has demonstrated what it truly means to support those who have served."

Much of what earned the campus its designation is visible in its daily operations. South University, Columbia operates a dedicated Veterans Center where student veterans gather and seek support, and staff work directly with students on VA education benefits, enrollment questions and academic planning. Faculty and staff complete military cultural competency training, and the campus surveys military-connected students through a needs assessment conducted every two years.

The campus also works to remove financial and administrative barriers that may derail veterans from reaching their greatest academic potentials. South University waives the admission application fee for veterans and military students, reduces tuition and fees to match Montgomery GI Bill and Post-9/11 GI Bill allowable payments, and participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program. The university awards academic credit for military training and experience, based on American Council on Education recommendations, including coursework documented through the Joint Services Transcript and the Community College of the Air Force.

"I am proud of our South University, Columbia team for their dedication, passion and commitment every day," said Dr. Deborah Harris-Sims, Campus President of South University, Columbia. "Their hard work serving our military-connected students has a lasting impact, and this recognition honors those collective efforts."

SU, Columbia's support extends to military families. The campus provides guidance on dependent benefits including Chapter 35, the Fry Scholarship and veteran dependent waivers, along with a point of contact for families with questions about eligibility and transition services. The campus offers flexible learning options, such as online, hybrid, self-paced, accelerated and certificate programs. These formats allow their students to keep making academic progress while still serving or relocating. The campus also supports a chartered student veterans' organization and connects graduating students with career placement resources.

"What the Columbia team built is the standard we work toward across South University: removing the barriers that keep veterans from finishing, and making sure military experience counts for something on a transcript," said Chris Deckard, South University's Director of Military Outreach and Initiatives and Veteran Aircraft Maintenance Engineer and Instructor for the U.S. Air Force.

South University, Columbia offers programs in healthcare, business and technology, and serves military-connected students alongside the university's other campuses and online programs.

Military Student Info: https://www.southuniversity.edu/admissions/military

About South University

South University, founded in 1899, has grown from a single location in Savannah, Georgia, to serving over 10,000 students across 11 ground campuses and online curricula. The university offers a wide range of programs, from associate to doctoral levels, focusing on fields such as healthcare, business, and technology.

Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2026 South University. All rights reserved.

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website (www.sacscoc.org).

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SOURCE South University