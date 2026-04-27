South University, West Palm Beach Named Business of the Year at 30th Annual Giraffe Awards

The Women's Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County honored South University for its commitment to community impact and women's empowerment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South University, West Palm Beach has been named Business of the Year by the Women's Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County at the 30th Annual Giraffe Awards. The Giraffe Awards celebrate individuals and organizations who have "stuck their necks out" in support of women and the community, making this recognition especially meaningful to the university's mission.

The Giraffe Awards celebrate individuals and organizations that have actively worked to uplift women and the broader community. South University, West Palm Beach campus has worked to uphold these standards through its academic programs, clinical partnerships, and ongoing community engagement in Palm Beach County.

"Being recognized by the Women's Chamber of Commerce as Business of the Year is a direct reflection of the extraordinary work happening at our West Palm Beach campus every single day. South University exists to serve our students and the communities around us, and this honor affirms that our team is doing exactly that: opening doors, building careers, and making a lasting difference in people's lives," said Benjamin J. DeGweck, CEO and Chancellor of South University. "We are proud to be a part of this community and grateful to the Women's Chamber for this meaningful recognition."

The 30th Annual Giraffe Awards Luncheon was held March 24, 2026, at the Kravis Center's Cohen Pavilion in West Palm Beach. The event welcomed more than 350 guests and recognized a record 77 nominees across multiple award categories, celebrating three decades of honoring bold women's leadership across Palm Beach County.

South University is also proud to share that Nickeshia Bullock, Campus Director and Dean of Academic Affairs & Operations at the West Palm Beach campus, was among the nominees recognized in the Rising Star category at this year's luncheon – a reflection of her leadership and commitment to the campus and community she serves.

The Business of the Year designation reflects the sustained commitment of South University's West Palm Beach faculty and staff, whose work supporting students and community partners has made a measurable impact in Palm Beach County.

This year's Giraffe Awards marked a historic milestone, celebrating 30 years of honoring bold, visionary leaders during Women's History Month. With a record-breaking 77 nominees, the event highlighted the impact of women-led leadership across Palm Beach County.

"This recognition belongs to the entire West Palm Beach campus team. Every day, our faculty and staff show up for our students and for this community, and it is deeply meaningful to be acknowledged by an organization as dedicated to women's leadership as the Women's Chamber of Commerce," said Nickeshia Bullock, Campus Director and Dean of Academic Affairs & Operations at South University, West Palm Beach. "We are honored by this award and energized to keep doing the work that brought us here."

ABOUT SOUTH UNIVERSITY

South University, founded in 1899, has grown from a single location in Savannah, Georgia, to serving over 10,000 students across 11 ground campuses and online curricula. The university offers a wide range of programs, from associate to doctoral levels, focusing on fields such as healthcare, business, and technology.

Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2026 South University. All rights reserved.

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website (www.sacscoc.org).

Media Contact:

Juliette Haas

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SOURCE South University