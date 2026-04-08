HIGH POINT, N.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South University (SU) marked a major milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its High Point campus, celebrating the opening of its expanded and renovated space at 4050 Premier Drive. The event underscores the university's deepening investment in healthcare education and workforce development in North Carolina's Piedmont Triad region.

South University Celebrates New Chapter for High Point Campus with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Featuring remarks from South University leadership and community partners, the ceremony included the official ribbon cutting and guided tours of the campus's additional academic space. The space, which spans over 13,000 square feet, includes two (2) new clinical skills labs, nursing simulation labs, clinical exam rooms, wellness space, student lounge, and student learning spaces. Attendees connected with university faculty and staff over light refreshments to celebrate the campus's continued growth.

"I'm proud to celebrate South University's new campus and the expansion of opportunities it brings, right here in our city. Education isn't a handout – it's a hand up – and when we open doors, our students walk through them and go on to transform the world in ways we can't yet imagine," said High Point Mayor Cyril Jefferson. "This investment shows our confidence in the future, and we stand ready to partner in this work to create opportunity, strengthen healthcare, and help more people achieve the American dream."

The High Point campus relocated to 4050 Premier Drive from its previous location on the same road, to a location that continues to support its expanding academic programs. The campus features industry-grade nursing training facilities and simulation rooms, with plans for further expansion to provide students with additional hands-on clinical learning environments.

"This new space reflects our commitment to providing students in the Piedmont Triad access to the hands-on training and personalized support they need to launch meaningful healthcare careers," said Devin Byrd, Campus Director and Dean of Academic Affairs and Operations at South University, High Point. "We fully expect this space to provide an enriching environment that will allow students, faculty and our community members to engage in collaboration that will foster growth opportunities."

SU, High Point offers a focused selection of healthcare and nursing degrees, including the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and the Associate of Science in Allied Health Science. The campus is designed to provide students balancing work, education, and life with a personalized and supportive learning environment, featuring small class sizes and one-on-one faculty engagement.

The investment comes at a critical time for the region. North Carolina will need an estimated 17,500 additional nurses over the next decade to keep pace with the state's aging and growing population.1 The Triad is among the areas projected to be hardest hit. The healthcare programs offered by South University, High Point are positioned to help address this gap by preparing qualified graduates to enter the workforce in high-demand roles across the region's hospitals, clinics, and healthcare systems.

"Every great community is built on strong pillars, a vibrant faith community, a thriving business community, dedicated nonprofits, accessible healthcare, and quality education. South University uniquely bridges many of these pillars, strengthening the very foundation that makes High Point a great place to live, work, and grow," said Julie Hill, Chief of Staff, Business High Point. "On behalf of Business High Point–Chamber of Commerce, we proudly welcome South University to our community and congratulate them on this exciting chapter."

SU, High Point has built relationships with healthcare providers across the Piedmont Triad to provide students with clinical placement opportunities and to help place qualified graduates into critical roles including Novant Health, Moses Cone and Gateway.

"Our High Point campus is a testament to South University's mission to serve with purpose and lead with impact," said Benjamin J. DeGweck, CEO and Chancellor of South University. "The Piedmont Triad needs more healthcare professionals, and we're putting resources behind that need – investing in facilities, faculty, and a student-centered experience that prepares graduates to make a real difference in their communities."

ABOUT SOUTH UNIVERSITY

South University, founded in 1899, has grown from a single location in Savannah, Georgia, to serving over 10,000 students across 11 ground campuses and online curricula. The university offers a wide range of programs, from associate to doctoral levels, focusing on fields such as healthcare, business, and technology.

Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2026 South University. All rights reserved.

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website (www.sacscoc.org).

1 https://workforceforhealth.org/news/nc-health-news-nursing-shortage-persists-in-north-carolina-despite-recent-improvements

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SOURCE South University