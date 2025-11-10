South University Names Benjamin J. DeGweck as New CEO and Chancellor

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South University is pleased to announce the appointment of Benjamin J. DeGweck as its new Chief Executive Officer and Chancellor. He officially assumed the role on October 31, 2025.

Ben brings a wealth of experience to South University, with over 20 years of leadership in higher education, legal affairs, and organizational strategy. Most recently, he served as the Vice President and General Counsel for Education Affiliates Inc., where he led legal operations for a private post-secondary college system with 13,000 students. His career also includes significant leadership roles at another nationwide education institution, where he managed litigation, oversaw real estate development, and advised on complex regulatory and compliance issues. Ben also served several years as a Shareholder in the Higher Education Practice Group at Maynard Nexsen PC where he represented educational institutions in various regulatory matters and litigation disputes.

"Ben's deep experience in both higher education and legal affairs makes him an exceptional choice to lead South University," said Board of Trustees Member, Dr. Brock Howard Haas, MBA, PhD. "We are confident that under his guidance, the university will continue to thrive and provide an outstanding educational experience for our students."

A key focus of DeGweck's leadership will be enhancing South University's student-centered culture. His philosophy, rooted in servant leadership, aims to empower faculty and staff by providing them with the necessary tools, support, and resources to succeed.

"My vision for South University is to build on its strong foundation of excellence by expanding academic offerings and investing in our people," DeGweck stated. "I want every student to feel valued, supported, and academically challenged to reach their full potential."

DeGweck's appointment comes at a pivotal time for South University, which has been providing opportunities for professional and educational development since its founding in 1899. The university system is well positioned for continued strategic growth under his leadership. South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees. The university operates campuses in multiple states and offers its programs through an online platform.

About Benjamin J. DeGweck

DeGweck earned a J.D. and a B.S. from the University of Alabama and holds an M.B.A. from New England College of Business and Finance.

About South University

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website (www.sacscoc.org).

