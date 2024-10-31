South University Partners with Women in Training to Combat Period Poverty

Women In Training will convene at the university's Montgomery campus on Saturday to pack and distribute essential hygiene product kits for local women in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Oct. 31 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South University (SU) is proud to announce that it will host members of local nonprofit Women In Training at its Montgomery campus on Saturday in support of the organization's mission to combat period poverty in local communities. Women In Training will pack and distribute kits containing essential hygiene products for women in need at the campus (5355 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116).

This weekend's event follows a recent collaboration between South University and Women In Training in September, when over 200 feminine hygiene products were packed and distributed to the local community.

Women in Training was founded in 2019 by twin sisters and Montgomery natives Brooke and Breanna Bennett, who were just 12 years old when they launched their nonprofit to help women overcome period poverty. Period poverty refers to lack of access to menstrual products, hygiene facilities, and education on menstruation and proper hygiene, presenting obstacles to schooling and professional development. In addition to addressing essential needs, Women In Training also works to support broader issues that impact girls and young women, including initiatives aimed at providing them with greater access to educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering and medicine (STEM).

"The values of Women In Training perfectly align with South University's mission of community engagement and support," said Kenneth Macon, South University Montgomery Campus Director and Dean of Academic Affairs & Operations. "We're honored to work alongside Women in Training to address these critical needs for the young women in our city."

South University, Montgomery campus nursing and physical therapy assistant students will volunteer alongside Women In Training members on Saturday, November 2 to assemble kits between 1:30 pm and 5:30 pm. The kits will include items such as body wash and soap, shampoo, bath sponges, toothbrushes, tooth paste, deodorant, dental floss, pads, tampons, and socks.

Community members interested in receiving kits are welcome. Parking is available in the lot near South's Montgomery campus at no cost, near the clock tower at the entrance.

For more information about the event, contact Kenneth Macon at (334) 201-1767. If you want to learn more about Women in Training or how to get involved, please visit Inspiring Young Heroes or watch their story on YouTube . For media inquiries, please contact Juliette Haas at [email protected] .

