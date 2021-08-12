South West Plumbing celebrates National Water Quality Month

"Everyone enjoys being able to take a hot shower or drink from the tap without the worry of contamination," said Mike Soriano, general manager of South West Plumbing. "That is a luxury others across the world don't necessarily have. National Water Quality Month gives us an opportunity to focus on what we can do to help guarantee the safety of our freshwater supply."

Soriano and the South West Plumbing team provide these tips to improve water quality:

Reduce chemical use: From time to time, many drains will get clogged. While liquid drain cleaners are a quick fix, they can find their way into waterways. In addition to drain cleaner, items such as medicine, kitty litter and pool chemicals should also be discarded properly and not flushed through your plumbing system.

Use a local car wash: When it is a nice day outside, some homeowners may consider washing their vehicle at home. While this may save you a trip to the car wash, this can also be hazardous for the water supply. Washing a vehicle at home can result in chemicals being rinsed into the storm drain. Professional car washes are required to have proper drainage systems that will help prevent these chemicals from reaching waterways.

Avoid pesticides: Pesticides and other fertilizers can be harmful if they flow into the local water supply. If the yard isn't properly irrigated, runoff water can wash these chemicals into storm drains.

Pick up pet waste: Animal waste can be flushed into the storm drain if left unattended, which can result in it reaching waterways and contaminating the source.

Purchase a water filtration system: If you have concerns about the quality of your drinking water, consider buying a water filtration system. It can help eliminate materials that can result in bad tasting and cloudy water.

"Keeping our drinking water clean is vital for the community," Soriano said. "Taking small steps, such as reducing the number of chemicals you use to clean a drain, can go a long way in protecting and improving our water quality."

