South West Plumbing encourages water conservation in April

Paul asks homeowners to be aware that water leaks throughout a home could easily increase water consumption. It is important for homeowners to regularly check their toilet and faucets for leaks to minimize potential water damage and increased utility bills.

"There may be times where we do not notice that our toilet is continuously running or see a small wet spot on the floor next to the sink," said Paul. "These are all signs of a possible water leak, which means there is a chance water is being wasted somewhere throughout the house."

Being aware of sewer line functionality is a second way to ensure a home is conserving water. Water can be wasted every time it's released from a home if the sewer line isn't working properly. Hiring a professional to ensure the line is watertight will prevent future problems from occurring while also saving water.

Another way to preserve water is installing high-efficiency plumbing fixtures. Products with the WaterSense label are recommended by the EPA. According to the agency, WaterSense faucets can reduce the amount of water used in a sink by at least 20%.

"High-efficiency plumbing fixtures not only can help you save water, but they can also help you save money on your utility bill," Paul said. "High-efficiency toilets can use as little as 1 gallon per flush as opposed to 3.5 gallons in a conventional toilet. Imagine how much water you could save by just changing out your plumbing fixtures."

About South West Plumbing

South West Plumbing was started over 35 years ago by Bill and Connie Buckingham out of their home with just one truck. All South West Plumbing plumbers and technicians are certified and come prepared with fully-stocked trucks that have everything they need to do the job right. We have friendly, professional, and uniformed technicians that are trained on an ongoing basis to ensure that they can perform your plumbing service with both precision and accuracy. We are the plumbing service company YOU can count on. For more information, visit https://www.southwestplumbing.biz/.

