Southampton's Beloved 75 Main Gets Stunning Renovation by Bishop Design

Oct. 3, 2023

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southampton's iconic hot spot, 75 Main, received a complete interior renovation this year, courtesy of Bishop Design by Paul Bishop, the world-renowned design studio. Patrons have been buzzing over the new ambiance as they enjoyed their summer season at the restaurant.

Beloved locale 75 Main redesigned by Bishop Design Shot of main dining room including tropical and traditional Hamptons-coastal elements Photography credits: Jamon Davis
A Hamptons institution, 75 Main is led by seasoned restaurateur, Zach Erdem, known for his infectious charm and culinary passion, attracting a loyal clientele of local residents and A-list celebrities, including Jon Bon Jovi and Kim Kardashian. The venue also serves as the backdrop for the hit reality TV show, "Serving the Hamptons" documenting Erdem and his team during the vibrant summer seasons in the high-profile holiday destination.

As preparations for the third season's filming were underway, (by streaming powerhouse, MAX), Erdem recognized the need for an overdue upgrade in the restaurant's aesthetics. He turned to Bishop Design, a studio with a global reputation for creating groundbreaking hospitality venues. With over 200 international awards and collaborations with leading names such as Massimo Bottura and Dario Cecchini, Bishop was the natural choice for this legacy project. 

Erdem explains, "Paul Bishop was my first choice, and the way he and his team created a 'Tulum meets Hamptons' vibe exceeded even my expectations!" 

Bishop approached the assignment thoughtfully and respectfully, recognizing that building upon the restaurant's history while transforming it was a delicate and essential balance. The infusion of tropical earthy tones, tribal patterns, and natural materials like wood, leather, ratan, and clay were combined with blue and white accents, white-washed shiplap wood, and a coffered ceiling. The result yielded a remarkable blend of airy Mayan vibes with a beautifully preserved Hamptons' coastal feel.

"We saw 75 Main as more than an interior redesign, but an exciting opportunity to elevate and set a new benchmark for what a Hamptons space can look and feel like," explains Paul Bishop, founder of Bishop Design.

The metamorphosis of 75 Main, skilfully combining sophistication with tropical charm, has ignited a sensation throughout Southampton this year. The resounding acclaim from both loyal patrons and newcomers has led owner Zach Erdem to proudly declare, "75 Main is now Long Island's premier destination for exceptional design and experience, and for that, I must thank Bishop Design". 

To learn more about the design process or to get in touch with Bishop Design, visit https://wearebishopdesign.com/works/work/75-Main-The-Hamptons.

