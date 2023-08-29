SOUTHBOUND TEQUILA LAUNCHES IN TENNESSEE, FLORIDA AND NATIONWIDE VIA E-COMMERCE

News provided by

Southbound Tequila

29 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Premium Tequila Brand Raised $3.3 Million in Funding Pre-Launch

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southbound Tequila, an all-occasion premium tequila made from 100% Blue Agave officially launches in Tennessee and Florida and nationwide via e-commerce. Co-founded by Ivey Childers, Ryan Santi and Austin Sherman, the brand raised $3.3 million in funding ahead of the launch.

Recipe Developer, CEO and Co-founder Ivey Childers spent 15 years creating tequila-based cocktail recipes, but found the tequila selection process to be complicated. Childers was looking for a well-balanced tequila profile to complement her cocktails, but never landed on the right profile, so she ventured southbound to Jalisco, Mexico, and consulted distillers to rediscover the perfect sip.

"My journey with launching a tequila brand is about rediscovery. A tequila's flavor profile matters significantly when mixing it in a cocktail," says Childers. "I grew tired of blindly selecting a tequila, so with Southbound, we're offering a premium, all-occasion tequila – great for mixing and sipping.  Southbound is all about elevating your experience with tequila. I'm rediscovering the category and taking the guesswork out of choosing a tequila with our mindfully made expressions."

Southbound is clean and authentic, available in three expressions: Blanco (SRP $47.99), Reposado (SRP $52.99) and Añejo (SRP $89.99). The ladder two expressions are both aged in Tennessee Whiskey barrels, which pays tribute to Childers' roots in Nashville, Tenn. All expressions can be sipped neat or mixed in a favorite cocktail.

Southbound can be purchased in-store in select markets and available online for purchase at www.drinksouthbound.com with nationwide shipping to 34 additional states.

ABOUT SOUTHBOUND TEQUILA:
Southbound Tequila is a premium all-occasion spirit that was mindfully made to elevate the tequila experience for both the at home entertainer and the master mixologist. After fifteen years in pursuit of a unique profile for cocktail recipe development, Co-founder & CEO Ivey Childers journeyed Southbound to Jalisco, Mexico with her partners Austin Sherman & Ryan Santi to find the tequila that was both the perfect mixer and standalone sipper; resulting in three distinct Southbound expressions: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Southbound was crafted with intention to make the consumer tequila selection process simple. A profile to enjoy in any cocktail, sip neat, or on the rocks. Take the journey Southbound and rediscover tequila. For more information on Southbound Tequila, visit https://drinksouthbound.com/pages/home or follow them on Instagram @drinksouthbound

SOURCE Southbound Tequila

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.