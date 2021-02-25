Southbridge to Welcome Green Meadows Cannabis Dispensary

Owned and operated by descendants of WWII General George S. Patton, Green Meadows is founded on the Patton family's heritage of veteran advocacy, community service and organic agriculture. The company mission is simple: to bring exceptional cannabis products to Southbridge and surrounding communities, while engaging with consumers, particularly veterans, on ways these products may enhance personal health and well-being.

"Our values are rooted in positive social engagement," says Bob Patton, Manager and Chief Executive Officer. "Southbridge is an historic commercial center undergoing major revitalization with both public and private sponsors. We at Green Meadows couldn't be prouder to participate in this resurgence and to call this diverse and vibrant community home."

Green Meadows is currently approved to serve adult use customers. Medical licensing will follow early this spring with the addition of cultivation and processing to organic standards to its operation. In a rarity for Massachusetts, the company has taken "locally grown" to a whole new level by locating its cannabis production alongside its dispensary in a restored 19th century mill building in downtown Southbridge. Ultimately Green Meadows will feature its own products grown to the highest organic standards along with a curated selection of quality products from other sources.

Old Traditions Made New - Family, Veterans and Cannabis

The Patton family's support for military veterans dates back generations. It grew stronger in light of the difficult experiences and related burdens of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) endured by many veterans of the recent Iraq-Afghanistan era. Bob Patton's father, George S. Patton IV, founded Green Meadows Farm as an organic fruit and vegetable farm after retiring as an army major-general in 1980. Combining his devotion to organic, sustainable agriculture with the medical potential of cannabis for veterans and others was the original inspiration behind the family's cannabis venture.

Where to visit Green Meadows in Southbridge

Southbridge is located at the intersection of I-90 and I-84 just north of the Connecticut border. Green Meadows' dispensary, in the town's "Globe Village" neighborhood, sits across the street from its own newly built parking lot; a sheltered courtyard leads visitors into the brick mill building whose ongoing renovation mirrors projects occurring throughout town. Green Meadows' cultivation and processing facility is in the same building. The industrial space has been completely remodeled to deploy organic and "green" horticultural principles across the entirety of the Green Meadows operation.

Regular hours for the dispensary will be Monday –Thursday 10:00am – 7:00 pm

Friday – Saturday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm; Sunday 11:00 am – 6:00 pm.

About Green Meadows:

Green Meadows is a cannabis company based in Southbridge, Massachusetts committed to providing its customers with the highest quality cannabis products through both curation, and ultimately cultivation. It plans to open an adult use dispensary in Southbridge at its 35,000-square-foot cultivation, extraction and dispensary facility; medical cannabis sales and production will also commence, all pending regulatory approval. Founded by the Patton family, Green Meadows is committed to veteran and diversity employment, as well as the continued scientific study of the potential benefits of cannabis in treating PTSD and other conditions of urgent importance to improving the quality of care for our veterans. For more information, visit: https://greenmeadows.com/

