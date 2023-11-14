Southeast Asia 5G Growth Opportunities: 5G Monetization Solutions for the Enterprise and Consumer Segments

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Nov, 2023, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Growth Opportunities in Southeast Asian Countries" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall, the total 5G revenue in the ASEAN region will increase from $1.64 billion in 2022 to $7.43 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 35.3%. 5G revenue will remain driven by 5G connectivity, the main contributing factor during this period.

On the consumer side, revenue growth has started to stagnate. On the enterprise side, mobile operators have started to prioritize growth, with some markets (Singapore and Thailand) more advanced than others. Singtel's success is a testament to the fact that there is a monetizable opportunity for mobile operators to offer value to the enterprise segment by bringing together all the necessary enabling technologies for enterprises to link up to via application programmable interfaces (API) and launch new solutions.

As mobile operators elsewhere in Asia-Pacific have experienced, 5G to drive customer experience, customer-centric strategies, new business models with existing services (including broadcasting), and new services (such as metaverse-based) may be the way forward for mobile operators in ASEAN. Apart from Singapore and Thailand, other countries in the region have not invested much in these areas simply because they have fallen behind with 5G due to challenges upon embarking on their 5G journey, for example, with delayed spectrum allocation and low 5G adoption.

Although 5G revenue registered CAGR growth overall, in some markets, like the Philippines and Indonesia, 5G faces adoption challenges that impact further investment. Difficulties in 5G monetization are not helping justify the high cost of 5G network equipment.

Furthermore, with fewer restrictions (from lockdowns during the pandemic), 5G must compete with cheaper (Wi-Fi hotspots) and better (fiber) technologies from 2023. Technology development is essential, but monetizing the cost incurred is even more critical, especially to maintain stakeholder and investor buy-in.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share Analysis

Regional Growth Opportunity Analysis:

  • Malaysia
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Singapore

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: 5G Monetization Solutions for the Enterprise and Consumer Segments
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Beyond Connectivity Solutions for the Enterprise Segment
  • Growth Opportunity 3: New Cost Structures for 5G and Beyond

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cd6bz6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Global Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of United Therapeutic, Pfizer, Baxter, MacroGenics, Amgen and More

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Global Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of United Therapeutic, Pfizer, Baxter, MacroGenics, Amgen and More

The "Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global pediatric...
Global Demand for Smart Batteries Signals Prosperous Future for Battery Management ICs

Global Demand for Smart Batteries Signals Prosperous Future for Battery Management ICs

The "Battery Management ICs - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Battery...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Carriers and Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.