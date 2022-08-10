Southeast Asia Automobile Industry Report 2022: Operation Status of Countries 2017-2022 & Forecasts to 2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Research Report on the Automobile Industry in Southeast Asia, 2022-2031' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The development of the automobile industry differs greatly among the Southeast Asian countries. According to the analysis, Thailand is the most developed country in terms of automobile manufacturing. Some world's leading automobile manufacturers, such as Ford, Honda, Toyota and BMW have built factories in Thailand. In 2021, the production volume of automobiles was 1.72 million.



The export volume of automobiles in Thailand was about 960 thousand units. There are a lot of whole vehicle manufacturers in the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia. Myanmar has a small-scale automobile assembly industry.



Singapore, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia do not have the automobile manufacturing industry. Generally speaking, automobile markets in most Southeast Asian countries are highly dependent on import. The imported products include whole vehicles and auto parts.



In general, the sales volume of automobiles in Southeast Asia presents an upward trend in recent years. Especially, the constant economic development in the Philippines and Vietnam stimulates the sales growth of automobiles.



Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, many auto parts or complete vehicle factories in Southeast Asian countries had to reduce or stop production, making the global supply chain suffer a new blow. It is expected that in 2022, COVID-19 is expected to be effectively controlled, and the Southeast Asian auto manufacturing industry will show restored growth.



According to the analyst's forecast, the Southeast Asian automobile industry will grow rapidly in 2022-2031. On the one hand, the lower labor costs in Southeast Asian countries will prompt global automobile vehicle and component manufacturers to transfer production capacity to these regions.



On the other hand, the rising demand of Southeast Asian automobile market will prompt global automobile vehicle and parts manufacturers to increase exports to these countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Singapore

1.1 Development Environment of Singapore Automobile Industry

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Manufacturing in Singapore

1.2 Operation Status of Singapore Automobile Industry, 2017-2022

1.2.1 Production Status of Automobile Industry in Singapore

1.2.2 Sales Status of Automobile Industry in Singapore

1.2.3 Import and Export Status of Automobile Industry in Singapore



2 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Thailand

2.1 Development Environment of Thailand Automobile Industry

2.2 Operation Status of Thailand Automobile Industry, 2017-2022

2.3 Major Automobile Manufacturers in Thailand

2.3.1 Ford

2.3.2 Mazda

2.3.3 Mitsubishi

2.3.4 BMW

2.3.5 Honda

2.3.6 Nissan

2.3.7 Toyota



3 Analysis of Automobile Industry in the Philippines

3.1 Development Environment of Philippines Automobile Industry

3.2 Operation Status of Philippines Automobile Industry, 2017-2022

3.3 Major Automobile Manufacturers in Philippines

3.3.1 Toyota

3.3.2 Honda

3.3.3 Nissan

3.3.4 Mitsubishi

3.3.5 Daewoo

3.3.6 KIA



4 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Malaysia

4.1 Development Environment of Automobile Industry in Malaysia

4.2 Operation Status of Malaysia Automobile Industry, 2017-2022

4.3 Enterprise Profile of Major Automobile Manufacturers in Malaysia

4.3.1 Proton Auto

4.3.2 Perodua

4.3.3 Toyota

4.3.4 Honda

4.3.5 Nissan

4.3.6 KIA

4.3.8 Benz

4.3.9 BMW

4.3.10 Volvo



5 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Indonesia

5.1 Development Environment of Indonesia Automobile Industry

5.2 Operation Status of Indonesia Automobile Industry, 2017-2022

5.3 Major Automobile Manufacturers in Indonesia

5.3.1 Toyota

5.3.2 Mitsubishi

5.3.3 Suzuki

5.3.4 Honda

5.3.5 Nissan

5.3.6 BMW

5.3.7 Benz

5.3.8 Audi



6 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Vietnam

6.1 Development Environment of Vietnam Automobile Industry

6.2 Operation Status of Vietnam Automobile Industry, 2017-2022

6.3 Major Automobile Manufacturers in Vietnam

6.3.1 VMC

6.3.2 MEKONG

6.3.3 VINASTAR

6.3.4 Ford Vietnam

6.3.5 Mercedes Benz Vietnam

6.3.6 TMV

6.3.7 VIETINDO

6.3.8 DAEWOO

6.3.9 VISUCO

6.3.10 HINO Vietnam

6.3.11 VinFast



7 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Myanmar

7.1 Development Environment of Myanmar Automobile Industry

7.2 Operation Status of Myanmar Automobile Industry, 2017-2022



8 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Brunei

8.1 Development Environment of Brunei Automobile Industry

8.2 Operation Status of Brunei Automobile Industry, 2017-2022



9 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Laos

9.1 Development Environment of Laos Automobile Industry

9.2 Operation Status of Laos Automobile Industry, 2017-2022



10 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Cambodia

10.1 Development Environment of Automobile Industry in Cambodia

10.2 Operation Status of Cambodia Automobile Industry, 2017-2022

