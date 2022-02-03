Southeast Asia Automobile Markets Report 2021: Rising Demand of the Southeast Asia Market will Prompt Global Automobile Vehicle and Parts Manufacturers to Increase Exports to the Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Automobile Industry in Southeast Asia, 2016-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asian countries in the report include Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia.

The development of the automobile industry differs greatly among Southeast Asian countries. According to the analysis of this report, Thailand is the most developed country in terms of automobile manufacturing.

Some world's leading automobile manufacturers, such as Ford, Honda, Toyota and BMW have built factories in Thailand. In 2020, the production volume of automobiles was 1.4 million. The export volume of automobiles in Thailand was about 740 thousand units.

There are a lot of whole vehicle manufacturers in the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia. Myanmar has a small-scale automobile assembly industry. Singapore, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia do not have the automobile manufacturing industry. Generally speaking, automobile markets in most Southeast Asian countries are highly dependent on imports. The imported products include whole vehicles and auto parts.

In general, the sales volume of automobiles in Southeast Asia presents an upward trend in recent years. Especially, the constant economic development in the Philippines and Vietnam stimulates the sales growth of automobiles.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, many auto parts or complete vehicle factories in Southeast Asian countries had to reduce or stop production, making the global supply chain suffer a new blow. It is expected that in 2022, COVID-19 is expected to be effectively controlled, and the Southeast Asian auto manufacturing industry will show restored growth.

According to the analyst's forecast, the Southeast Asian automobile industry will grow rapidly in 2022-2030. On the one hand, the lower labor costs in Southeast Asian countries will prompt global automobile vehicle and component manufacturers to transfer production capacity to these regions.

On the other hand, the rising demand of the Southeast Asian automobile market will prompt global automobile vehicle and parts manufacturers to increase exports to these countries.

Topics Covered:

Southeast Asia's Automobile Industry Overview

Automobile Industry Overview Economic and Policy Environment of Southeast Asia's Automobile

Automobile What is the impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia's automobile industry?

automobile industry? Southeast Asia's Automobile Market Size, 2016-2021

Automobile Market Size, 2016-2021 Analysis of Major Automobile Companies in Southeast Asia

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia's Automobile Industry

Automobile Industry What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities for Southeast Asia's automobile industry during the forecast period 2022-2030?

automobile industry during the forecast period 2022-2030? Which are the key players in Southeast Asia's Automobile market and what are their competitive advantages?

Automobile market and what are their competitive advantages? What is the expected revenue of the Southeast Asia's automobile market during the forecast period of 2022-2030?

automobile market during the forecast period of 2022-2030? What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market share in the industry?

Which segment of the Southeast Asia's automobile market is expected to dominate the market in 2030?

automobile market is expected to dominate the market in 2030? What are the major adverse factors facing the Southeast Asia's automobile industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Singapore

1.1 Development Environment of Singapore Automobile Industry

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Manufacturing in Singapore

1.2 Operation Status of Singapore Automobile Industry, 2005-2020

1.2.1 Production Status of Automobile Industry in Singapore

1.2.2 Sales Status of Automobile Industry in Singapore

1.2.3 Import and Export Status of Automobile Industry in Singapore



2 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Thailand

2.1 Development Environment of Thailand Automobile Industry

2.1.1 Geography

2.1.2 Population

2.1.3 Economy

2.1.4 Minimum Wage in Manufacturing in Thailand

2.2 Operation Status of Thailand Automobile Industry, 2005-2020

2.2.1 Production Status of Automobile Industry in Thailand

2.2.2 Sales Status of Automobile Industry in Thailand

2.2.3 Import and Export Status of Automobile Industry in Thailand

2.3 Major Automobile Manufacturers in Thailand

2.3.1 Ford

2.3.2 Mazda

2.3.3 Mitsubishi

2.3.4 BMW

2.3.5 Honda

2.3.6 Nissan

2.3.7 Toyota



3 Analysis of Automobile Industry in the Philippines

3.1 Development Environment of Philippines Automobile Industry

3.1.1 Geography

3.1.2 Population

3.1.3 Economy

3.1.4 Minimum Wage in Manufacturing in Philippines

3.2 Operation Status of Philippines Automobile Industry, 2005-2020

3.2.1 Production Status of Automobile Industry in Philippines

3.2.2 Sales Status of Automobile Industry in Philippines

3.2.3 Import and Export Status of Automobile Industry in Philippines

3.3 Major Automobile Manufacturers in Philippines

3.3.1 Toyota

3.3.2 Honda

3.3. 3 Nissan

3.3.4 Mitsubishi

3.3.5 Daewoo

3.3.6 KIA



4 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Malaysia

4.1 Development Environment of Automobile Industry in Malaysia

4.1.1 Geography

4.1.2 Population

4.1.3 Economy

4.1.4 Minimum Wage in Manufacturing in Malaysia

4.2 Operation Status of Malaysia Automobile Industry, 2005-2020

4.2.1 Production Status of Automobile Industry in Malaysia

4.2.2 Sales Status of Automobile Industry in Malaysia

4.2.3 Import and Export Status of Automobile Industry in Malaysia

4.3 Enterprise Profile of Major Automobile Manufacturers in Malaysia

4.3.1 Proton Auto

4.3.2 Perodua

4.3.3 Toyota

4.3.4 Honda

4.3. 5 Nissan

4.3.6 KIA

4.3.8 Benz

4.3.9 BMW

4.3.10 Volvo



5 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Indonesia

5.1 Development Environment of Indonesia Automobile Industry

5.1.1 Geography

5.1.2 Population

5.1.3 Economy

5.1.4 Minimum Wage in Manufacturing in Indonesia

5.2 Operation Status of Indonesia Automobile Industry, 2005-2020

5.2.1 Production Status of Automobile Industry in Indonesia

5.2.2 Sales Status of Automobile Industry in Indonesia

5.2.3 Import and Export Status of Automobile Industry in Indonesia

5.3 Major Automobile Manufacturers in Indonesia

5.3.1 Toyota

5.3.2 Mitsubishi

5.3.3 Suzuki

5.3.4 Honda

5.3.5 Nissan

5.3.6 BMW

5.3.7 Benz

5.3.8 Audi



6 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Vietnam

6.1 Development Environment of Vietnam Automobile Industry

6.1.1 Geography

6.1.2 Population

6.1.3 Economy

6.1.4 Minimum Wage in Manufacturing in Vietnam

6.2 Operation Status of Vietnam Automobile Industry, 2005-2020

6.2.1 Production Status of Automobile Industry in Vietnam

6.2.2 Sales Status of Automobile Industry in Vietnam

6.2.3 Import and Export Status of Automobile Industry in Vietnam

6.3 Major Automobile Manufacturers in Vietnam

6.3.1 VMC

6.3.2 MEKONG

6.3.3 VINASTAR

6.3.4 Ford Vietnam

6.3.5 Mercedes Benz Vietnam

6.3.6 TMV

6.3.7 VIETINDO

6.3.8 DAEWOO

6.3.9 VISUCO

6.3.10 HINO Vietnam



7 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Myanmar

7.1 Development Environment of Myanmar Automobile Industry

7.2 Operation Status of Myanmar Automobile Industry, 2005-2020



8 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Brunei

8.1 Development Environment of Brunei Automobile Industry

8.2 Operation Status of Brunei Automobile Industry, 2005-2020



9 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Laos

9.1 Development Environment of Laos Automobile Industry

9.2 Operation Status of Laos Automobile Industry, 2005-2020



10 Analysis of Automobile Industry in Cambodia

10.1 Development Environment of Automobile Industry in Cambodia

10.2 Operation Status of Cambodia Automobile Industry, 2005-2020



11 Forecast on Automobile Industry in Southeast Asia, 2022-2026

11.1 Analysis on Factors Influencing Development of Automobile Industry in Southeast Asia

11.1.1 Favorable Factors

11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

11.2 Forecast on Supply of Automobile Industry in Southeast Asia, 2022-2030

11.3 Forecast on Market Demand of Automobiles in Southeast Asia, 2022-2030

11.4 Covid-19 Impact on Automobile Industry in Southeast Asia



Companies Mentioned

Ford

Mazda

Mitsubishi

BMW

Honda

Nissan

Toyota

Daewoo

KIA

Proton Auto

Perodua

Benz

Volvo

Suzuki

Audi

VMC

MEKONG

VINASTAR

TMV

VIETINDO

VISUCO

HINO Vietnam

