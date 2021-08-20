Southeast Asia B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2021: International Comparisons, Trends, Sales and Shares, Internet Users and Shoppers, Products, Payment Methods and Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia B2C E-Commerce Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asian B2C E-Commerce market continued accelerating during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

The B2C E-Commerce market in Asia saw significant growth during the coronavirus pandemic and was expected to continue its lead over other world regions. Moreover, as a result of consumers' shopping behavior shift towards online purchasing, numerous E-Commerce platforms generated considerable revenue since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were several major players in the online market, Amazon, JD.com, Pinduoduo, Shopee, Lazada were among them. These platforms had a significant number of sales, a high inflow of new consumers and an increased number of visits over the last 6 months of 2020.

Besides, to contribute to the development of online retail, some companies received investments and, thus, increased their value on the market. Many E-Commerce platforms also increased their cross-border selling, by operating abroad and introducing foreign retailers on their platform.

The downward trend of the online travel segment's GMV was projected to recover gradually from 2021 to 2025

Although the Internet economy overall witnessed increasing value, the online travel gross merchandise value declined significantly in 2020, even by over 50% in some countries. Having said that, this sector's value was still projected to gain momentum and grow back gradually by 2025.

Report Coverage

This report covers the B2C E-Commerce market in Southeast Asia . The following countries were included: Indonesia , Vietnam , Malaysia , Thailand , Singapore and the Philippines . A broad definition of retail E-Commerce used by some original sources cited in this report might include both B2C and C2C E-Commerce.

. The following countries were included: , , , , and . A broad definition of retail E-Commerce used by some original sources cited in this report might include both B2C and C2C E-Commerce. This report contains relevant international comparisons, information about market trends, B2C E-Commerce sales and shares, Internet users and shoppers, products, payment methods and players. Not all types of information were included for each country, due to varying data availability.

Report Structure

The report starts with an overview of the regional B2C E-Commerce market compared to other countries in the region in terms of criteria relevant to B2C ECommerce, such as B2C E-Commerce sales. The rest of the report is divided into country chapters and presented in the descending order of retail ECommerce sales.

Each country's description starts with an overview of the market, highlighting the overall B2C E-Commerce development in that country. Depending on data availability, overview charts include also information about the major E-Commerce players, the number of users, sales volume, number of monthly visits, leading product categories, share of sales, Internet economy and consumers' buying behavior. Not all the mentioned types of information are available for each of the countries covered.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Regional Overview

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2021

Asia-Pacific's Share of Global Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2020e

Share of Global Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2020e Retail E-Commerce Sales Value, by Selected Regions, in USD billion, 2020e

Retail E-Commerce Sales Growth, by Region, by Selected Regions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020e

Percentage of Consumers, Who Purchase Online More in the Last Few Months, by Selected Countries, incl. Australia , India and Vietnam , in % of Respondents, 2020

, and , in % of Respondents, 2020 Share of Mobile Sales, in % of All Online Travel Sales, 2020

Digital Travel Sales Value Per Capita, by Selected Countries, in USD, 2020 & 2025f

Percentage of New Online Consumers, by Geolocation, by Selected Countries, in % of Respondents, 2020

3. Indonesia

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2021

B2C E-Commerce Transaction Value, in IDR trillion, 2017, 2018 & 2020e

E-Money Sales Value and Volume, in IDR trillion, in billions, 2019 & January - November 2020

Internet Economy Market Size, in USD billion, by Categories, incl. E-Commerce, Online Media, Online Travel, Transport & Food, 2015, 2019, 2020e & 2025f

E-Commerce Gross Merchandise Value, in USD billion, 2019 - 2020e & 2025f

Number of Sessions Performed on Financial Apps, in billions, June 2019 & June 2020

& Share of Preferred Payment Method For Shopping Online, in % Respondents, May 2020

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites of Indonesia , by Number of Website Visits, AppStore/PlayStore Rank, Number of Followers on Social Media Platforms, and Number of Employees, Q3 2020

, by Number of Website Visits, AppStore/PlayStore Rank, Number of Followers on Social Media Platforms, and Number of Employees, Q3 2020 Share of E-Wallets Usage, in % of Respondents, Q2 2020

4. Vietnam

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2021

Value of B2C E-Commerce, in VND trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019 - 2024f

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites of Vietnam , by Number of Website Visits, AppStore/PlayStore Rank, and Number of Followers on Social Media Platforms, Q3 2020

, by Number of Website Visits, AppStore/PlayStore Rank, and Number of Followers on Social Media Platforms, Q3 2020 Internet Economy Market Size, in USD billion, by Categories, incl. E-Commerce, Online Media, Online Travel, Transport & Food, 2015, 2019, 2020e & 2025f#

5. Malaysia

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2021

B2C E-Commerce Market Value, in USD billion, 2020e & 2025f

Value of B2C E-Commerce, in MYR billion, 2019 - 2024f

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites of Malaysia , by Number of Website Visits, AppStore/PlayStore Rank, Number of Followers on Social Media Platforms, and Number of Employees, Q3 2020

, by Number of Website Visits, AppStore/PlayStore Rank, Number of Followers on Social Media Platforms, and Number of Employees, Q3 2020 Internet Economy Market Size, in USD billion, by Categories, incl. E-Commerce, Online Media, Online Travel, Transport & Food, 2015, 2019, 2020e & 2025f

Share of Transactions and Share of Transactions Value, by Payment Instrument, in % of Total Transactions, 2019 & 2024f

6. Thailand

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2021

E-Commerce Value, in EUR billion, 2019 - 2020e

Internet Economy Market Size, in USD billion, by Categories, incl. E-Commerce, Online Media, Online Travel, Transport & Food, 2015, 2019, 2020e & 2025f

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites of Thailand , by Number of Website Visits, AppStore/PlayStore Rank, and Number of Followers on Social Media Platforms, Q3 2020

7. Singapore

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2021

B2C E-Commerce Market Value, in SGD billion, 2019 & 2020e & 2024f

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites of Singapore , by Number of Website Visits, AppStore/PlayStore Rank, Number of Followers on Social Media Platforms, and Number of Employees, Q3 2020

, by Number of Website Visits, AppStore/PlayStore Rank, Number of Followers on Social Media Platforms, and Number of Employees, Q3 2020 Internet Economy Market Size, in USD billion, by Categories, incl. E-Commerce, Online Media, Online Travel, Transport & Food, 2015, 2019, 2020e & 2025f

8. The Philippines

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2021

Internet Economy Market Size, in USD billion, by Categories, incl. E-Commerce, Online Media, Online Travel, Transport & Food, 2015, 2019, 2020e & 2025f

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites of The Philippines , by Number of Website Visits, AppStore/PlayStore Rank, and Number of Followers on Social Media Platforms, Q3 2020

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Amazon

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Central Online

eBay

Gojek

Grab

JD.com

Lazada Group

LinkAja

MoMo

Moca

Powerbuy

Shopee

ZaloPay

