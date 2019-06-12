Southeast Asia Building Automation System Market 2019-2023 - BAS to Endure with New Business Models and Smart Cities Development

DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Automation System Market in Southeast Asia, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Southeast Asian building automation system (BAS) market is in its growth stage and presents a mixed bag of opportunities, which is marked by a high degree of regional variance with respect to market development and thus demand. This diversity necessitates customized solutions depending on the requirement of both the region and end user.



The rapid scale of urbanization and growth in Southeast Asia has supported the growth of diverse industries including housing, infrastructure, and transportation. These industries have provided scope for innovation and technological advancement. The BAS market too has progressed along these lines to go beyond the traditional heating, ventilation, air condition (HVAC) segment to cover lighting, fire safety, security alongside energy management - the most recent inclusion. While these cover a broad spectrum of services, for the purpose of this research energy management and safety security aspects are viewed as part of other segments under the broad building management system (BMS) definition.



There are ample growth opportunities for BAS companies. The ever-increasing activities such as the construction of high-end residential buildings and commercial buildings in Tier II and III cities in Southeast Asia have necessitated the provision of BAS technology.



The BAS market too has responded to this surge in automation demand by moving toward a service-oriented model in contrast to the earlier product-driven approach. Energy savings constitute a prime mover for growth in this market as rising costs of energy, coupled with demand for enhanced comfort levels in buildings, ensure consistent opportunities for BAS companies.



Given the overall growth stage of market development in Southeast Asia, there is a need for competitive differentiation. Value-added services such as training and free maintenance will bring competitive benefits.



This study covers ASEAN-6 countries in Southeast Asia, and for the purpose of the study, the geographic scope is segmented as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and the rest of Southeast Asia. The BAS market includes the automation level of the market and excludes management level and field level solutions. As a whole, BAS is part of BMS that includes building energy management systems (BEMS) and emergency security and automation systems (ESAS).



Key Issues Addressed

Where are the growth areas for BAS companies in Southeast Asia ? Which country, and which end-user?

? Which country, and which end-user? What are the supporting enablers that drive the BAS demand? What factors are slowing the growth?

What is Southeast Asia's potential for BAS development? Where are the opportunities in smart city development?

potential for BAS development? Where are the opportunities in smart city development? What are the specific growth opportunities for BAS?

What are the key success factors? What companies need to do to innovate?

