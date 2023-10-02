Southeast Asia Building Management Systems Market Report 2023-2028 with 2022 as the Base Year - Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Goals Vital for Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Building Management Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Southeast Asian BMS market is on an upswing and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2022 to 2028.

This research service covers the management and automation layers of BMS architecture while analyzing different segments of commercial and industrial end-user segments. The report is further segmented by country, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the rest of Southeast Asia. The base year is 2022, and market numbers are forecast until 2028.

The Southeast Asian building management system (BMS) market is growing due to increasing urbanization, industrialization, and the emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability. Industry convergence and the emergence of new technologies have contributed to a sharp increase in the adoption of digital solutions in buildings, thus boosting demand for BMS.

These technologies are causing significant disruptions, influencing how buildings are managed and shifting roles away from traditional skills towards technological expertise and collaborative efforts.

BMS is a reliable, advanced, and effective way to operate and manage modern buildings to ensure occupant safety and comfort. It provides efficient, reliable maintenance and optimization through the use of building automation systems, energy management systems, and other related systems.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • The Digitalization of Buildings
  • Digital Twins
  • Sustainability in Buildings
  • Smart and Healthy Buildings

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Building Management System Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Pricing Trends Analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Distribution Channel Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Market Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Indonesia

  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Malaysia

  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Singapore

  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Thailand

  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rest of Southeast Asia

  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Forecast Analysis

