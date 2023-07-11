Southeast Asia Chemical Industry 2023-2032: Vietnam to Strive for an Average Growth Rate of 10%-11% in the Chemical Industry by 2030

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Chemical Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the economic development of Southeast Asian countries, the demand for various chemical products is also gradually growing, promoting the development of the chemical industry in Southeast Asia.

Taking Vietnam as an example, in 2022 Vietnam released the "Vietnam Chemical Industry Development Strategy 2030" (Resolution No. 726/QD-TTg), striving for an average growth rate of 10%-11% in the chemical industry by 2030, and expecting that by 2040, Vietnam will adopt advanced technologies to produce products that meet international standards and participate deeply in the global value chain.

The degree of development of the chemical industry in Southeast Asia varies greatly from country to country. For example, Singapore is one of the world's major energy and chemical centers, with about 100 global chemical companies operating in Singapore, the chemical industry has also become the second largest industry in Singapore's manufacturing sector.

Vietnam's chemical industry, on the other hand, is developing rapidly, but with relatively backward technology and low labor productivity, it cannot meet the needs of other economic sectors and has great potential for future growth.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of nearly 700 million by the end of 2022, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

According to this analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$79,000 in 2022.

While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2022. The population and minimum wage levels of each country also vary greatly. Brunei, which has the smallest population, will have a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2022, while Indonesia, which has the largest population, will have a population of about 280 million people in 2022.

Topics Covered

Southeast Asia Chemical Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

Key Topics Covered:

1 Singapore Chemical Industry Analysis

1.1 Singapore's Chemical Industry Development Environment

1.2 Singapore Chemical Industry Operation 2023-2032

1.3 Analysis of Major Chemical Product Producers and Traders in Singapore

2 Analysis of Thailand's Chemical Industry

2.1 Development Environment of Thailand's Chemical Industry

2.2 Thailand Chemical Industry Operating Conditions 2023-2032

2.3 Analysis of Major Chemical Product Producers and Traders in Thailand

3 Analysis of Chemical Industry in the Philippines

3.1 Philippine Chemical Industry Development Environment

3.2 Philippine Chemical Industry Operation 2023-2032

3.3 Analysis of Major Chemical Product Producers and Traders in the Philippines

4 Malaysia Chemical Industry Analysis

4.1 Malaysia Chemical Industry Development Environment

4.2 Malaysia Chemical Industry Operation 2023-2032

4.3 Analysis of Major Chemical Product Producers and Traders in Malaysia

5 Indonesia Chemical Industry Analysis

5.1 Indonesia Chemical Industry Development Environment

5.2 Indonesia Chemical Industry Operation 2023-2032

5.3 Analysis of Major Chemical Product Producers and Traders in Indonesia

6 Analysis of Vietnam Chemical Industry

6.1 Development Environment of Vietnam's Chemical Industry

6.2 Vietnam Chemical Industry Operation 2023-2032

6.3 Analysis of Major Chemical Product Producers and Traders in Vietnam

7 Analysis of Chemical Industry in Myanmar

7.1 Development environment of Myanmar's chemical industry

7.2 Myanmar Chemical Industry Operation 2023-2032

7.3 Analysis of Major Chemical Product Producers and Traders in Myanmar

8 Analysis of Brunei's Chemical Industry

8.1 Brunei Chemical Industry Development Environment

8.2 Brunei Chemical Industry Operation 2023-2032

8.3 Analysis of Brunei's Major Chemical Product Producers and Traders

9 Analysis of the Chemical Industry in Laos

9.1 Development Environment of Laos Chemical Industry

9.2 Laos Chemical Industry Operating Conditions 2023-2032

9.3 Analysis of Major Chemical Product Producers and Traders in Laos

10 Analysis of Cambodia's Chemical Industry

10.1 Development Environment of Cambodia's Chemical Industry

10.2 Cambodia Chemical Industry Operation in 2023-2032

10.3 Analysis of Major Chemical Product Producers and Traders in Cambodia

11 Southeast Asia Chemical Industry Outlook 2023-2032

11.1 Analysis of Factors Affecting the Development of Chemical Industry in Southeast Asia

11.1.1 Favorable Factors

11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

11.2 Supply Analysis of Chemical Industry in Southeast Asia 2023-2032

11.3 Southeast Asia Chemical Industry Demand Analysis 2023-2032

11.4 Impact of COVID-19 Epidemic on the Chemical Industry

