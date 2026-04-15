Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market Investment to Exceed USD 17.65 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Southeast Asia data center construction market size by investment is expected to reach USD 17.65 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market

284 – Pages

5 - Countries

229 Company

09 – Segment

Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT (2031) USD 17.65 Billion MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT (2025) USD 6.59 Billion CAGR BY INVESTMENT (2025-2031) 17.83 % MARKET SIZE - AREA (2031) 5.83 Million Sq. Ft. POWER CAPACITY (2031) 1,435 MW HISTORIC YEAR 2022-2024 BASE YEAR 2025 FORECAST YEAR 2026-2031 MARKET SEGMENTS Facility Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Other Southeast Asian Countries

The Southeast Asia data center construction market is witnessing strong growth, driven by the rapid adoption of AI, ongoing digital transformation, and surging data consumption across mobile platforms, video streaming, e-commerce, and fintech.

The market is expected to attract a cumulative investment of more than $86 billion between 2026 and 2031, positioning the region as a high-growth, AI-ready data center hub. Key markets such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore are emerging as leading investment destinations, with Malaysia alone expected to account for nearly 50% of the total market share.

The region continues to present compelling opportunities for investors and operators, supported by favorable infrastructure development and increasing hyperscale demand. Notably, large-scale investments are already underway, with major operators expanding their footprint, highlighted by DayOne securing over $3.54 billion (RM15 billion) in debt financing in June 2025 to strengthen its data center operations in Malaysia.

Southeast Asia Is the Next Big Opportunity for AI-Driven Data Center Investments

The demand for scalable, high-density data center infrastructure is rising as AI and ML workloads grow, increasing the need for strong network capacity, power resilience, and seamless cloud connectivity.

Singapore continues to rank among the top global data center markets, supported by its advanced AI strategy, strong regulatory environment, and a mature innovation ecosystem attracting ongoing expansion from global technology players.

Thailand is strengthening its digital infrastructure through Thailand 4.0, with growing focus on smart cities, Industry 4.0, and IoT adoption, backed by strong public-private execution.

Vietnam is emerging as a high-growth market, with increasing investments from global technology companies expanding advanced computing and data center capabilities.

Malaysia is gaining traction as a regional investment hub, driven by strong foreign investment, supportive government policies, and expanding digital infrastructure.

Singapore–Johor–Jakarta Triangle Becomes a Fastest-Growing Hyperscale Data Center Hub

In the last three to four years, hyperscalers have shifted most of their large data center land acquisitions from Singapore to Johor and Jakarta, forming a high-growth digital infrastructure corridor across Southeast Asia. This Singapore–Johor–Jakarta triangle is emerging as one of the fastest-growing hyperscale ecosystems globally, driven by rising cloud demand and large-scale compute requirements. Hyperscale investments reached $588 million in 2025, with Malaysia leading at a 57% share and expected to maintain a strong position through 2031. This shift is driven by continued expansion from global cloud and digital platforms, alongside increasing deployment of high-capacity infrastructure, advanced networking, and scalable compute environments to support long-term regional growth.

Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market Segmentation Insights

Electrical infrastructure innovation is accelerating, improving efficiency, reliability, and emissions performance across data center operations.

innovation is accelerating, improving efficiency, reliability, and emissions performance across data center operations. Sustainable power technologies such as HVO fuel and advanced batteries, including Nickel-Zinc and Sodium-Ion, are gaining traction.

such as HVO fuel and advanced batteries, including Nickel-Zinc and Sodium-Ion, are gaining traction. Liquid cooling is becoming a key differentiator, enabling higher power density and energy-efficient operations.

is becoming a key differentiator, enabling higher power density and energy-efficient operations. Leading companies such as Equinix, Princeton Digital Group, Microsoft, and Bridge Data Centres are driving next-generation, AI-ready infrastructure development.

The Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, including:



CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the Southeast Asia data center construction market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the Southeast Asia data center construction market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the Southeast Asia data center construction market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the Southeast Asia data center construction market helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the data center construction market across Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the Southeast Asia data center construction market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the Southeast Asia data center construction market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

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The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Thailand

Other Southeast Asian Countries

Key Data Center Operators in the Southeast Asia Data Center Market

The market features strong participation from global hyperscalers and regional operators, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba Cloud, along with leading providers such as Equinix, Digital Realty, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Princeton Digital Group, AirTrunk, and Vantage Data Centers.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the Southeast Aisa data center construction market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Southeast Aisa data center construction market by 2031?

What is the growth rate of the Southeast Aisa data center construction market?

What are the key trends in the Southeast Aisa data center construction market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Southeast Aisa data center construction market by 2031?

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