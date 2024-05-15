Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market Investment to Reach $5.29 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

May 15, 2024, 12:40 ET
CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Southeast Asia data center construction market is growing at a CAGR of 11.69% during 2023-2029.
To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/southeast-asia-data-center-construction-market
Browse in-depth TOC on the Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market
36 – Tables
116 – Figures
352 – Pages
Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size - Investment (2029)
|
USD 5.29 Billion
|
Market Size - Investment (2023)
|
USD 2.80 Billion
|
CAGR - Investment (2023-2029)
|
11.18 %
|
Market Size - Area (2029)
|
3,079 Thousand Square Feet
|
Power Capacity (2029)
|
578 MW
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2022
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2029
|
Regional Analysis
|
Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Other Southeast Asia Countries)
The Southeast Asia data center construction market is one of the fastest-developing markets globally, driven by the increase in cloud adoption, the advent of 5G services, and the adoption of AI, Big data, and IoT technology. Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand have robust connectivity and are among the most connected countries in Southeast Asia. Singapore is the gateway and an integral interconnection point to several APAC countries, including Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and Pakistan. The adoption of cloud-based services will likely be a significant driver of the data center market over the next few years.
Moreover, Singapore boasts the largest existing capacity in the region, and countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines are outpacing it in terms of new investments, collectively capturing over 50% of the market share for new investments. This trend can be attributed to several factors, including lower energy costs, increased renewable energy sources, and inexpensive labor and land availability. These factors are influencing companies' decisions to invest in these emerging markets.
Watch Out for How Advancing in Adoption of AI Boosting the Market Growth
- In June 2023, Run ai, a company that manages computing resources for AI tasks, announced a strategic partnership with AI Singapore. AI Singapore, a national R&D initiative led by the National Research Foundation, Singapore, aims to establish strong AI capabilities in the country. This collaboration aims to provide scalable infrastructure solutions for various AI projects and assist AI Singapore in its mission to expedite AI adoption across industries.
- AI Singapore, as the country's AI initiative, holds a pivotal position in aiding organizations in adopting AI solutions. It has made significant strides through its notable 100 Experiments Programme (100E) and the acclaimed AI Apprenticeship Programme (AIAP). Collaborating with over 60 companies, they've trained over 200 Singaporean AI engineers to create, assess, and implement numerous AI models that tackle real-world challenges.
- While AI investments primarily focus on Singapore, nine out of the top 10 deals involved start-ups based in Singapore that cater to various businesses and use cases throughout the region. For instance, Biofourmis, a health analytics platform analyzing physiological data from clinical-grade wearables, operates in both Singapore and Indonesia. Similarly, Tookitaki, a sophisticated decision-support system for compliance programs in the financial services sector, extends its operations across the six major Southeast Asian countries.
The Southeast Asia Colocation Data Center Market by Investment to Reach $4 Billion by 2029
In Southeast Asia, colocation investments in Singapore declined significantly over the last few years owing to the lack of space for new builds. This has led to the spill over demand toward Indonesia and Malaysia. The upcoming capacity of under-construction announced and planned data center campuses across these two countries will overtake Singapore's existing colocation capacity. In the same year, BDx Indonesia, Chindata Group, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Keppel Data Centres, GDS Services, Princeton Digital Group, and others invested in developing colocation data center facilities in the region.
The Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:
CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the Southeast Asia data center construction market over the specified time frame.
Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the Southeast Asia data center construction market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.
Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the Southeast Asia data center construction market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.
Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the Southeast Asia data center construction market helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.
Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the data center construction market across Southeast Asia.
Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the Southeast Asia data center construction market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.
Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the Southeast Asia data center construction market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.
Buy this Research @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/southeast-asia-data-center-construction-market
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% off on customization
The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:
Facility Type
- Colocation Data Centers
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Techniques
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-based Cooling
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asia Countries
Vendors
Key Construction Contractors
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- CSF Group
- DSCO Group
- Gammon Construction
- NTT Facilities
- PM Group
- Studio One Design
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
- AtkinsRéalis
- AWP Architects
- Corgan
- DPR Construction
- First Balfour
- Fortis Construction
- ISG
- Kienta Engineering Construction
- Linesight
- LSK Engineering
- M+W Group
- Nakano Corporation
- Obayashi Corporation
- Powerware Systems
- Sato Kogyo
- Red Engineering
Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cisco Systems
- Cummins
- Dell Technologies
- Eaton
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Canovate
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- EAE
- Fuji Electric
- Fujitsu
- Green Revolution Cooling
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- HITEC Power Protection
- Huawei Technologies
- KOHLER Power
- Legrand
- Lenovo
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Narada
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Piller Power Systems
- Rolls-Royce
- Shenzhen Envicool Technology
- Siemens
- Socomec
- Trane
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services
- Chindata Group (Bridge Data Centres)
- DCI Indonesia
- Digital Realty
- ePLDT
- Equinix
- GDS Services
- Keppel Data Centres
- NTT DATA
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Telkom Indonesia
- VADS (Telekom Malaysia)
- Viettel IDC
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk
- Beeinfotech
- Big Data Exchange (BDx)
- Converge ICT Solutions
- Digital Edge DC
- Meta (Facebook)
- FPT Telecom
- MettaDC
- Microsoft
- OneAsia Network
- Open DC
- Princeton Digital Group
- Singtel
- Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
- CtrlS Datacenters
- Digital Halo
- EdgeConneX
- Evolution Data Centres
- Flow Digital Infrastructure
- FutureData (Cyclect Group + TSG Group)
- Gaw Capital
- I-Berhad
- Infinaxis Data Centre
- Infracrowd Capital
- K2 Data Centres
- Minoro Energi Indonesia
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- Pure Data Centres Group
- YCO Cloud
- YTL Data Center
- Yondr
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the Southeast Asia data center construction market?
What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Southeast Asia data center construction market by 2029?
What is the growth rate of the Southeast Asia data center construction market?
What are the key trends in the Southeast Asia data center construction market?
How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Southeast Asia data center construction market by 2029?
Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/southeast-asia-data-center-construction-market
Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:
U.S. Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029
https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-states-data-center-construction-market-2024
Latin America Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029
https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/latin-america-data-center-construction-market-size-and-analysis-2024
Southeast Asia Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028
https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/southeast-asia-data-center-market
Why Arizton?
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
100% more data and analysis
1500+ reports published till date
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: [email protected]
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413471/Aritzon_Data_Center_Infographic.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article