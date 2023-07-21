Southeast Asia Data Center Market Report 2023-2028: Major Market Disruptors - Sustainability Strategies, Edge Data Centers & 5G Service Deployments

21 Jul, 2023, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Southeast Asia Data Center Market is projected to reach a value of $14.19 billion by 2028 from $9.68 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%
Southeast Asia is one of the emerging markets aided by strong growth in connectivity, increasing demand due to digitalization, government support across multiple countries, and other factors. The region however witnessed a low growth rate due to the moratorium on data center construction in Singapore that impacted the cumulative investment growth in the region.
In terms of the adoption of IT infrastructure, the market is majorly witnessing the adoption of switches up to 40GbE ports, flash storage devices, and blade servers. In terms of switches, the market is expected to move higher than 40GbE with the increasing construction of hyperscale facilities in the coming years.
Data center operators in terms of mechanical infrastructure are using water-based cooling systems due to the tropical climate of the region. In terms of the general construction segment, the market witnessed several regional and global construction contractors & subcontractors.
The major trends that are disrupting the market include growth in sustainability strategies, edge data center & 5G service deployments, and adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and data localization laws across different countries.
Vendor Landscape
Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Support Infrastructure Vendors
- ABB
- Airedale
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER Power
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Narada
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Trane
- Vertiv
Data Center Construction Contractors
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- AWP Architects
- CSF Group
- Corgan
- DSCO Group
- DPR Construction
- Faithful+Gould
- First Balfour
- Fortis Construction
- Gammon Construction
- ISG
- Kienta Engineering Construction
- Linesight
- LSK Engineering
- M+W Group
- Nakano Corporation
- NTT Facilities Group
- Obayashi Corporation
- PM Group
- Powerware Systems (PWS)
- Red Engineering
- Sato Kogyo
Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Big Data Exchange (BDx)
- Bee Information Technology
- Chindata
- CMC Telecom
- Converge ICT Solutions
- DCI Indonesia
- Digital Edge DC
- DITO Telecommunity
- DTP
- ePLDT
- Equinix
- Facebook (Meta)
- FPT Telecom
- HTC International Telecommunication JSC (HTC-ITC)
- Huawei Technologies
- Iron Mountain
- Keppel Data Centres
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Open DC
- PP Telecommunication (PPTEL)
- Princeton Digital Group
- SpaceDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Telehouse
- Telkom Indonesia
- True IDC
- Vantage Data Centers
- Viettel IDC
New Entrants
- Data Center First
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Evolution Data Centres
- MettaDC
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- OneAsia Network
- Pure Data Centres Group
- YCO Cloud Centers
- Yondr
- YTL Data Center
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Author
2. About Our Data Center Capabilities
3. What's Included
4. Segments Included
5. Research Methodology
6. Market at Glance
7. Premium Insights
8. Investment Opportunities
8.1. Investment: Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Area: Market Size & Forecast
8.3. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2. Market Growth Enablers
9.3. Market Restraints
9.4. Site Selection Criteria
10. Infrastructure Segmentation
10.1. It Infrastructure
10.2. Electrical Infrastructure
10.3. Mechanical Infrastructure
10.4. Cooling Systems
10.5. Cooling Techniques
10.6. General Construction
11. Tier Standards Segmentation
12. Geography Segmentation
13. Southeast Asia
13.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights
13.2. Data Center Market by Investment
13.3. Data Center Market by Infrastructure
13.4. Data Center Market by Area
13.5. Data Center Market by Power Capacity
13.6. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure
13.7. Data Center Market by It Infrastructure
14. Market Participants
14.1. It Infrastructure Providers
14.2. Support Infrastructure Providers
14.3. Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors
14.4. Data Center Investors
14.5. New Entrants
15. Quantitative Summary
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tu2470
