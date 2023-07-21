Southeast Asia Data Center Market Report 2023-2028: Major Market Disruptors - Sustainability Strategies, Edge Data Centers & 5G Service Deployments

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asia Data Center Market is projected to reach a value of $14.19 billion by 2028 from $9.68 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%

Southeast Asia is one of the emerging markets aided by strong growth in connectivity, increasing demand due to digitalization, government support across multiple countries, and other factors. The region however witnessed a low growth rate due to the moratorium on data center construction in Singapore that impacted the cumulative investment growth in the region.



In terms of the adoption of IT infrastructure, the market is majorly witnessing the adoption of switches up to 40GbE ports, flash storage devices, and blade servers. In terms of switches, the market is expected to move higher than 40GbE with the increasing construction of hyperscale facilities in the coming years.



Data center operators in terms of mechanical infrastructure are using water-based cooling systems due to the tropical climate of the region. In terms of the general construction segment, the market witnessed several regional and global construction contractors & subcontractors.



The major trends that are disrupting the market include growth in sustainability strategies, edge data center & 5G service deployments, and adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and data localization laws across different countries.

Vendor Landscape

Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Airedale

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER Power

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Construction Contractors

Arup

Aurecon Group

AWP Architects

CSF Group

Corgan

DSCO Group

DPR Construction

Faithful+Gould

First Balfour

Fortis Construction

Gammon Construction

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Linesight

LSK Engineering

M+W Group

Nakano Corporation

NTT Facilities Group

Obayashi Corporation

PM Group

Powerware Systems (PWS)

Red Engineering

Sato Kogyo

Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

Bee Information Technology

Chindata

CMC Telecom

Converge ICT Solutions

DCI Indonesia

Digital Edge DC

DITO Telecommunity

DTP

ePLDT

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

FPT Telecom

Google

HTC International Telecommunication JSC (HTC-ITC)

Huawei Technologies

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Open DC

PP Telecommunication (PPTEL)

Princeton Digital Group

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telehouse

Telkom Indonesia

True IDC

Vantage Data Centers

Viettel IDC

New Entrants

Data Center First

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Evolution Data Centres

MettaDC

Nautilus Data Technologies

OneAsia Network

Pure Data Centres Group

YCO Cloud Centers

Yondr

YTL Data Center

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Author



2. About Our Data Center Capabilities



3. What's Included



4. Segments Included



5. Research Methodology



6. Market at Glance



7. Premium Insights



8. Investment Opportunities

8.1. Investment: Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Area: Market Size & Forecast

8.3. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2. Market Growth Enablers

9.3. Market Restraints

9.4. Site Selection Criteria



10. Infrastructure Segmentation

10.1. It Infrastructure

10.2. Electrical Infrastructure

10.3. Mechanical Infrastructure

10.4. Cooling Systems

10.5. Cooling Techniques

10.6. General Construction



11. Tier Standards Segmentation



12. Geography Segmentation



13. Southeast Asia

13.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights

13.2. Data Center Market by Investment

13.3. Data Center Market by Infrastructure

13.4. Data Center Market by Area

13.5. Data Center Market by Power Capacity

13.6. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure

13.7. Data Center Market by It Infrastructure



14. Market Participants

14.1. It Infrastructure Providers

14.2. Support Infrastructure Providers

14.3. Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors

14.4. Data Center Investors

14.5. New Entrants



15. Quantitative Summary



16. Appendix

