Southeast Asia Data Center Market Worth USD 14.19 Billion by 2028, Utilization of Renewable Energy to Skyrocket in the Upcoming Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Southeast Asia data center market will grow at a CAGR of 6.57% from 2022 to 2028.

Southeast Asia Data Center Market Report by Arizton

The Southeast Asia data center market has grown significantly, with a major contribution from countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. In 2022, the moratorium on data center construction in Singapore was lifted, with the pilot phase relating to sustainable data center development currently underway. Once this phase is deemed successful, it will result in strong growth in Singapore from 2024. The region is also witnessing edge data center investments across several cities. For instance, in August 2022, Edge Centres announced the development of its EC61 (Chiang Mai) edge facility in Thailand. The company also has plans to deploy additional facilities, namely, EC63 (Khon Kaen) and EC62 (Phuket).

Southeast Asia Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 14.19 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 2,658 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 597 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 6.57 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Facility Type, Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Rest of Southeast Asia Market Dynamics · Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services · Growing Digitalization Initiatives · Increasing Adoption of Big Data & IoT and Smart City Developments · Rise in Submarine Cable Connectivity

Hyperscale Development in the Southeast Asia Data Center Market

In Southeast Asia, countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand are some of the leading markets for hyperscale data center development. In 2022, the investments for hyperscale data centers were witnessed in Singapore from operators such as Microsoft, Facebook, Google, and AWS, whose projects were under construction or announced recently. Moreover, due to land shortage in Singapore, high-capacity hyperscale investment in the country may slow down temporarily. Countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, and Cambodia are also expected to witness investments from hyperscale operators in the upcoming years. Most hyperscale operators in Southeast Asia, such as Facebook, AWS, and Microsoft, are adopting renewable energy in their data centers. The governments of various countries are also putting efforts to improve sustainability and attract investments from global data center investments.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regarding IT infrastructure, the Southeast Asia data center market is expected to shift majorly towards adopting blade servers, switches with a capacity of over 40GbE, and flash storage devices.

data center market is expected to shift majorly towards adopting blade servers, switches with a capacity of over 40GbE, and flash storage devices. The mechanical infrastructure segment is dominated by investments in cooling systems, with a major focus on water-based cooling systems due to the region's tropical climate. Regarding rack infrastructure, the Southeast Asia data center market is witnessing the adoption of racks with a height of around 42U.

data center market is witnessing the adoption of racks with a height of around 42U. The electrical infrastructure segment is witnessing an increased interest among facilities to procure UPS systems of more than 750 kVA. The adoption of diesel generators majorly dominates the market. Still, with growing needs for sustainability and increasing innovations in generator fuel type, the market is expected to shift from diesel generators to sustainable fuel sources in coming years.

The Southeast Asia data center market is witnessing greenfield construction across multiple countries, such as Malaysia , Indonesia , Thailand , and others, with ample industrial land for development.

Market Segmentation

Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of Southeast Asia

