Southeast Asia Facility Management (FM) Technology Market 2022: Opportunities in Data Analytics for FM Advancement, Technology-driven FM Solutions, & Workplace and Occupant Experience Optimization

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Facility Management (FM) Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the Southeast Asia FM market; it pays attention to smart FM and FM technologies and covers market growth drivers and restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape. The study also provides a regional outlook and offers profiles of FM leaders and innovators in the region, with 2022 as the base year. The research service also identifies the 3 key growth opportunities.
The Southeast Asia (SEA) facility management (FM) market is growing, supported by the high construction and renovation activity in the region due to the rapid urbanization and the expansion of smart buildings.
The adoption of advanced technologies in building services is also witnessing rapid growth. In addition, government regulations for energy efficiency and energy performance are pushing companies to adopt smart and innovative technologies to achieve energy targets. The regulatory framework in SEA is evolving and, coupled with the rising awareness of the benefits of smart FM among building services stakeholders, the overall industry is moving toward high-technology adoption.
However, the perceived high costs or investments associated with technology implementation by both customers and FM participants are hampering the adoption of innovative technologies in building services. Furthermore, the lack of qualified experts who can facilitate smart FM services is holding back FM advancement in SEA. Growth is also hampered by cybersecurity concerns, which prevents the adoption of smart FM.
Outsourcing rates across countries vary significantly depending on market maturity and end-user profiles. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the market enjoyed strong outsourcing growth due to the large penetrable asset base and the continuous construction activities, particularly in developing economies.
SEA prefers single services. Basic soft and hard FM services, such as cleaning, security, and M&E services, are most requested by end users. However, due to price sensitivity, FM service providers are less willing to introduce technology-driven solutions. In addition, intense price competition is common as market participants strive to retain customers.
Market participants should also prepare to assist large and mature corporations or end users that are inclined to adopt sustainable practices (energy efficiency, for example) in their business operations. This trend will prompt FM service providers to enhance their services to become technology-driven companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Facility Management (FM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Overview of Smart FM
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Smart FM Framework
- Smart FM Business Models and Innovative Services
- Examples of Digital-led FM Services
3. Regional Outlook
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis - Indonesia
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis - Malaysia
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis - The Philippines
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis - Singapore
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis - Thailand
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis - Vietnam
- Country Competitiveness in Smart FM
4. FM Leaders and Innovators
- Best Practices in Advancing FM - Global and Southeast Asia
- Best Practices in Advancing FM - Indonesia
- Best Practices in Advanced FM - Malaysia
- Best Practices in Advanced FM - The Philippines
- Best Practices in Advanced FM - Singapore
- Best Practices in Advanced FM - Thailand
- Best Practices in Advanced FM - Vietnam
5. Case Studies
- Cleaning Robots Handle Low Manpower and Hazardous Cleaning
- Cloud Services for FM
- Performance Contracting and Results-based Business Models
- Voice-over Technology with IoT Solution for Occupant Comfort
- Smart Security in Occupant Movement
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Data Analytics for FM Advancement
- Growth Opportunity 2: Technology-driven FM Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Workplace and Occupant Experience Optimization
