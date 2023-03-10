Southeast Asia Feed Industry Report 2023-2032: Developments, Supply Analysis, Demand Analysis, Import and Exports, COVID-19 Impacts

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Feed Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of the feed industry in Southeast Asia will continue to grow from 2023-2032.

With the growth of population and the improvement of living standard of residents in Southeast Asia, the concept of diet has gradually changed and the demand for protein and other nutrients has grown. Livestock farming is one of the traditional industries in Southeast Asia. In recent years, the expansion of livestock farming in Southeast Asia has led to an increase in its demand for feed, driving the development of the feed industry.



There are large differences in the degree of development of the feed industry among Southeast Asian countries. Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand are the main producers of feed in Southeast Asia, and the feed industry is large. Myanmar and Laos feed industries are smaller in scale but growing rapidly and have great potential for development. Singapore and Laos are basically no indigenous feed production.



Although the feed industry in Southeast Asia has grown rapidly in recent years, its supply capacity still cannot meet domestic feed demand and needs to rely heavily on imports. Take Vietnam as an example, from January to November 2022, Vietnam's feed and raw material imports exceeded US$5 billion, up 11.5% year-on-year. This has also attracted foreign companies to continuously invest in the feed industry in Southeast Asia.



For example, Vietnam C.P Livestock Co. has become a major supplier in the Vietnamese feed market. De Heus Group and Japfa Comfeed have also increased their investment in Vietnam by establishing new production sites. In 2020, Japfa Comfeed's new feed plant with an investment of US$13 million put into operation with an annual production capacity of 180,000 tons.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



Topics covered:

Southeast Asia Feed Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Feed Industry?

Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Feed Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Feed Industry

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Feed Industry during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Feed Industry during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Feed Industry Market?

Which Segment of Southeast Asia Feed Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Feed Industry?

Southeast Asia Feed Industry Outlook 2023-2032

Southeast Asia Feed Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis

Favorable Factors

Unfavorable Factors

Southeast Asia Feed Industry Supply Analysis 2023-2032

Southeast Asia Feed Industry Demand Analysis 2023-2032

Southeast Asia Feed Industry Import and Export Status Analysis 2023-2032

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Feed Industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Singapore Feed Industry Analysis

1.1 Singapore Feed Industry Development Environment

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Singapore

1.2 Singapore Feed Industry Operating Conditions 2023-2032

1.2.1 Supply

1.2.2 Demand

1.2.3 Import and Export Situation

1.3 Analysis of Major Feed Production and Trading Companies in Singapore



2 Analysis of Thailand's Feed Industry



3 Analysis of Feed Industry in the Philippines



4 Malaysia Feed Industry Analysis



5 Indonesia Feed Industry Analysis



6 Vietnam Feed Industry Analysis



7 Analysis of Myanmar Feed Industry



8 Analysis of Brunei's Feed Industry



9 Laos Feed Industry Analysis



10 Analysis of Cambodian Feed Industry



