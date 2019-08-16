Southeast Asia Galvanized Steel Market Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Galvanized Steel Market by Product (Hot-Dip Galvanizing, Electroplating Steel, Application (Building, Construction, Automotive, White Goods) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asia galvanized steel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to reach $17.5 billion by 2025.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The factors such as increasing infrastructure investment, faster GDP growth, and rise in consumption of steel are driving the growth of the global galvanized steel market. Moreover, opportunities from integrating the regional economies and the growing automotive market in the region further support the growth of this market. However, underutilized steel production capacity in the region and dumping of cheap steel by China hinders the growth of this market.



Southeast Asia galvanized steel market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by product (hot-dipped galvanized steel, and electro-galvanized steel), and application (building & construction, automotive, white goods, shipbuilding, and other applications). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a country level.



Hot-dipped galvanized steel commanded the largest share of Southeast Asia galvanized steel market, by product and expected to witness high growth during the forecast period mainly due to its low initial cost, low life-cycle cost, sustainability, and simpler production process.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the major countries of the region (Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and RoSEA). Thailand commanded the largest share of Southeast Asia galvanized steel market, mainly attributed to its market-leading position in the production of automotive and white goods in the region. Moreover, big-ticket projects like the Eastern Economic Corridor, high-speed rail network, and U-Tapao aviation city are driving the infrastructural development in the country, in turn, fueling the growth of galvanized steel market.



