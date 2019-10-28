Southeast Asia Oil & Gas EPC Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The market for Southeast Asia oil & gas EPC is estimated to witness a decline of 10.99% in 2019 over the previous year. The market is driven by the increasing demand for LNG infrastructure on account of growing urbanization, which has led to an increased demand for LNG for domestic consumption, as well as for the production of electricity. On the flip side, players continue to face a myriad of challenges, which result in lengthy development times of up to 12 years, for deepwater projects and is likely to restrain the EPC market in the region.







- The downstream segment dominated the market in 2018, and it consists of refineries and petrochemical plants. The segment has been undergoing major upgradation, owing to the increasing demand.

- Countries, such as Brunei, Vietnam, and Burma, have enormous potential for the oil and gas industry across all the three sectors, namely, upstream, midstream, and downstream. This is likely to act as an opportunity for the EPC market.

- Indonesia is expected to dominate the market, owing to a large number of new refineries being constructed.



Key Market Trends

Downstream Sector Dominated the Market



- Southeast Asia is home to some of the fastest-growing economies. The cumulative population is expected to grow by as much as ~13% by 2030, with the region's GDP more than doubling in the same period.

- This means that irrespective of the drive toward sustainability and non-fossil fuel based transport, the demand for energy is expected to rise sharply in the region, and demand for goods derived from chemicals is expected to be a driver of demand for refined oil and gas products, which are products of the downstream oil and gas industry.

- Southeast Asia has been witnessing an increasing amount of investments in the oil and gas downstream industry, with Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines being the fueling regional hotspots.

- With several downstream projects and the increasing amount of investment in the region, in order to meet the demand from consumers is likely to drive the downstream oil & gas EPC market in the region.



Indonesia is Expected to Dominate the Market



-

Indonesia, though the third biggest oil producer in the Asia-Pacific region, after China and India, is a net importer of the crude. In recent years the upstream industry of Indonesia has failed to meet even the domestic refining capacity. Also, the country's demand for refined products exceeds domestic refining capacity. These factors indicate the need for the development of the upstream and downstream sector.

-

Over the last decade, Indonesia's refining capacity remained flat at around a million barrels per day. The average refinery utilization rate in the country is about 80%. As of 2018, Indonesia had a refining capacity of 1.116 million barrels per day while the consumption of the refined product in the country during the same year was over 1.7 million barrels per day.

-

As a result, Indonesia imports about 35% of the refined products consumed in the country. The imports of refined products in large quantities is putting pressure on Indonesia's foreign currency reserves. To address this problem, in March 2017, the Government of Indonesia announced its plans to more than double the refining capacity, during 2017-2025, to reach 2.2 million barrels per day. As a result of these policies, major refinery and petrochemical plant construction and upgradation projects are in upcoming and in the pipeline.

-

The Government of Indonesia also plans to increase the gas supply network to meet the high energy demand in the domestic market. As a result of this strategy, two large gas processing plants have been constructed and came online in the beginning of 2018, one 300 mmscf/d capacity plant is under construction, and one more onshore LNG plant is planned for construction during the forecast period.

-

Indonesia is expected to dominate the market, owing to a large number of new refineries being constructed. Additionally, many older refineries have planned their upgradation and expansion during the forecast period. The implications from international agencies have made it necessary for the refineries to undergo upgradation, to improve the fuel quality. This is expected to restrain the emission level, which is further expected to help the EPC market in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The Southeast Asia oil and gas EPC market is fragmented in nature. The major companies in the market are TechnipFMC, Samsung Engineering, Indika, Fluor, Bechtel, Saipem, Petrofac, Barata Indonesia, JGC Indonesia amongst others.



