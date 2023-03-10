Southeast Asia Online English Training Market Report 2023: Market will Continue to Grow Due to Growing Foreign Investments - Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asian online English training industry to continue to grow from 2023-2032 as more foreign investment enters Southeast Asia and more Southeast Asian residents take offline and online English training in order to gain better job opportunities and business partnerships.

The online English training industry in Southeast Asia has a wide range of development status in different countries. Influenced by certain historical factors, some Southeast Asian countries have a high level of English language proficiency among their residents.

For example, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei have high English penetration rates, and English is one of the official languages in Singapore and the Philippines, as well as the common language in Malaysia and Brunei.

However, other Southeast Asian countries have lower English penetration rates and English proficiency needs to be improved, such as Thailand, which is rated as very low proficiency in the EF English Proficiency Indicator Report 2021 and is in the 100th percentile of non-native English-speaking countries.



With economic development in Southeast Asia and strong growth in foreign trade, the demand for English language talents has further grown. Meanwhile, as urbanization in Southeast Asia advances, the size of the middle class expands and more attention is paid to the field of children's education, and mobile internet gradually penetrates the lives of Southeast Asian residents, the online English training industry in Southeast Asia has grown.

In Vietnam, for example, English is one of the most popular foreign languages in the country, and English education has flourished since Vietnam's revolutionary reforms in 1986. The online language learning platform Edupia has become the leading brand in the Vietnamese online English market with 500,000 paying users in just three years since its inception.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



