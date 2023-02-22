Southeast Asia Photovoltaic Cells Industry Report 2023-2032

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Photovoltaic Cells Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The development of PV cell industry in Southeast Asian countries varies greatly, and the installed capacity of PV power generation in each country also varies greatly. For the time being, foreign enterprises establish PV cell component factories in Southeast Asian countries, mainly for export to developed countries, but the local PV power generation market in Southeast Asia is also developing rapidly.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

In March 2022, U.S. PV manufacturer AuxinSolar and others petitioned the U.S. Department of Commerce to take an anti-circumvention investigation of PV products from four Southeast Asian countries; the U.S. Department of Commerce subsequently conducted an investigation, and recently, the release of the preliminary findings of the investigation has been extended from August 2022 to November 2022. On July 1, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce published draft regulations implementing Notice No. 10414 and invited public comment.

On September 16, 2022, the U.S. government published a Final Rule implementing the Presidential Proclamation. The Final Rule was issued in response to a countervailing investigation filed by AuxinSolar in March 2022. The "Final Rule" confirms that imports of PV cells and modules from four Southeast Asian countries will be exempt from anti-dumping or countervailing duties from June 6, 2022 through June 6, 2024. Under this provision, no cash deposit will be charged on PV cells and modules exported from the four Southeast Asian countries until the deadline (June 6, 2024).

Final Rule requires installation of modules within 180 days of the cut-off date: To prevent stockpiling by downstream manufacturers, the Final Rule requires modules purchased before the cut-off date (June 6, 2024) to be used or installed in the U.S. by 180 days after the cut-off date. The Final Rule indicates that in the event of an affirmative determination of countervailing action, no antidumping or countervailing duties will be imposed on cells and modules that enter the United States or are withdrawn from storage for use in Southeast Asia prior to the cut-off date or before the use cut-off date.

The publisher expects Southeast Asia's PV module exports to the U.S. to see high growth in 2023-2024.

Overall, the PV cell industry in Southeast Asian countries has been developing in recent years, especially the rise of emerging markets such as Vietnam and Thailand, with rapid economic growth, which has driven the development of the PV cell industry.

According to the publisher's forecast, the PV cell industry in Southeast Asia will continue to grow in 2023-2032. On the one hand, the cheap labor and land cost attracts a large number of foreign investors to shift their production capacity to Southeast Asia, and the scale of foreign trade expands, promoting the development of its PV cell industry. On the other hand, economic growth in Southeast Asia and increased demand for domestic passenger and freight transport will also promote the development of the PV cell industry.

Topics covered:

Southeast Asia Photovoltaic Cell Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

Southeast Asia PV Cells Industry Outlook 2023-2032

Southeast Asia Photovoltaic Cell Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis

Favorable Factors

Disadvantageous Factors

Southeast Asia PV Cells Industry Development Forecast 2023-2032

Layout of Chinese Companies in Southeast Asia Photovoltaic Cell Industry

Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on PV Cell Industry

