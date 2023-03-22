Southeast Asia Securities Industry Report 2023: Focus on Giants Such as Singapore and Others Like Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Securities Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, Southeast Asia is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. Strong economic growth and a more stable political situation have made the Southeast Asian securities market attract a large amount of capital and outstanding performance, and investors have full confidence in the Southeast Asian securities market.

Singapore is a major financial center in Southeast Asia, and the Singapore Exchange is the largest stock exchange in Southeast Asia, with 651 listed companies and a market capitalization of nearly S$830 billion (US$627 billion) as of the end of December 2022. The stock exchanges in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines are also of a certain scale.

For example, the Indonesian Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges in Southeast Asia, with a market capitalization of about US$500 billion, and the growth potential of the Indonesian economy and the country's large population size give the Indonesian Stock Exchange great room for growth. The Cambodian Stock Exchange and the Yangon Stock Exchange are among the smallest exchanges in the world due to their short history, while Brunei has not yet established a stock exchange.



With the development of Southeast Asia's economy, Southeast Asia's securities industry has also shown rapid development, attracting not only local residents and institutions to invest in Southeast Asia's securities industry, but also a large number of foreign investors and foreign residents to invest in Southeast Asia's securities industry.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021. The population and minimum wage levels of each country also vary greatly. Brunei, which has the smallest population, will have a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, while Indonesia, which has the largest population, will have a population of about 275 million people in 2021.



The publisher expects that the securities industry in Southeast Asia will maintain growth from 2023-2032. On the one hand, Southeast Asia's economic growth, higher disposable income of residents, the expansion of the size of the middle class, the gradual inflow of residents' wealth from deposits to securities investment, and on the other hand, the promising market in Southeast Asia, attracting a large number of foreign capital inflows, driving the development of the securities industry in Southeast Asia.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Analysis of the Securities Industry in Singapore

1.1 Singapore Securities Industry Development Environment

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Singapore

1.2 Singapore Securities Industry Operating Conditions 2018-2022

1.2.1 Supply

1.2.2 Demand

1.3 Analysis of Major Securities Firms in Singapore



2 Analysis of the Securities Industry in Thailand

2.1 Development Environment of the Securities Industry in Thailand

2.1.1 Geography

2.1.2 Population

2.1.3 Economy

2.1.4 Thailand Minimum Wage

2.2 Thailand Securities Industry Operating Conditions 2018-2022

2.2.1 Supply

2.2.2 Demand

2.3 Analysis of Major Securities Firms in Thailand



3 Analysis of the Securities Industry in the Philippines

3.1 Development Environment of the Securities Industry in the Philippines

3.1.1 Geography

3.1.2 Population

3.1.3 Economy

3.1.4 Minimum Wage in the Philippines

3.2 Philippine Securities Industry Operation 2018-2022

3.2.1 Supply

3.2.2 Demand

3.3 Analysis of Major Securities Firms in the Philippines



4 Analysis of the Securities Industry in Malaysia

4.1 Malaysia Securities Industry Development Environment

4.1.1 Geography

4.1.2 Population

4.1.3 Economy

4.1.4 Minimum Wage in Malaysia

4.2 Malaysia Securities Industry Operating Conditions 2018-2022

4.2.1 Supply

4.2.2 Demand

4.3 Analysis of Major Securities Firms in Malaysia



5 Indonesia Securities Industry Analysis

5.1 Indonesia Securities Industry Development Environment

5.1.1 Geography

5.1.2 Population

5.1.3 Economy

5.1.4 Minimum Wage in Indonesia

5.2 Indonesia Securities Industry Operating Conditions 2018-2022

5.2.1 Supply

5.2.2 Demand

5.3 Analysis of Major Securities Companies in Indonesia



6 Analysis of the Securities Industry in Vietnam

6.1 Development Environment of the Securities Industry in Vietnam

6.1.1 Geography

6.1.2 Population

6.1.3 Economy

6.1.4 Minimum Wage in Vietnam

6.2 Vietnam Securities Industry Operating Conditions 2018-2022

6.2.1 Supply

6.2.2 Demand

6.3 Analysis of Major Securities Companies in Vietnam



7 Analysis of the Securities Industry in Myanmar

7.1 Development Environment of Myanmar Securities Industry

7.1.1 Geography

7.1.2 Population

7.1.3 Economy

7.1.4 Myanmar Minimum Wage

7.2 Myanmar Securities Industry Operating Conditions 2018-2022

7.2.1 Supply

7.2.2 Demand

7.3 Analysis of Major Securities Companies in Myanmar



8 Brunei Securities Industry Analysis

8.1 Brunei Securities Industry Development Environment

8.1.1 Geography

8.1.2 Population

8.1.3 Economy

8.1.4 Brunei Minimum Wage

8.2 Brunei Securities Industry Operating Conditions 2018-2022

8.2.1 Supply

8.2.2 Demand

8.2.3 Import and Export Status

8.3 Analysis of Major Securities Companies in Brunei



9 Analysis of the Securities Industry in Laos

9.1 Development Environment of the Securities Industry in Laos

9.1.1 Geography

9.1.2 Population

9.1.3 Economy

9.1.4 Minimum Wage in Laos

9.2 Lao Securities Industry Operating Conditions 2018-2022

9.2.1 Supply

9.2.2 Demand

9.3 Analysis of Major Securities Firms in Laos



10 Analysis of the Securities Industry in Cambodia

10.1 Development Environment of Cambodia Securities Industry

10.1.1 Geography

10.1.2 Population

10.1.3 Economy

10.1.4 Minimum Wage in Cambodia

10.2 Cambodia Securities Industry Operating Conditions 2018-2022

10.2.1 Supply

10.2.2 Demand

10.3 Analysis of Major Securities Firms in Cambodia



