Southeast Asia Tractors Market Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028, 1,18,182 Units of Tractors to be Sold in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

Apr 20, 2023, 12:30 ET
CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Southeast Asia tractors market will grow at a CAGR of 3.77% from 2022-2028.
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE SOUTHEAST ASIA TRACTORS MARKET
51 - Tables
61 - Charts
159 – Pages
A new frontier of innovation emerged as agriculture met digital technology, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future. Agricultural equipment manufacturers are competitive, and companies constantly strive to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. State-of-the-art technology-based equipment is currently available on the market. Global Positioning System (GPS) and remote sensing make farming more accurate and productive.
The agriculture tractor market in Southeast Asia increased by 3.1% in 2022 from 2021. The increase in crop production and tractor sales was due to favorable climate conditions and government support to farmers. The Southeast Asia agricultural tractors market is highly concentrated, with the top players controlling most of the industry. Domestic and global brands, on the other hand, are equally represented in the market. Southeast Asian government plans schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations, which will contribute to the growth of the overall value chain of the market.
Southeast Asia Tractors Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
1,18,182 Units
|
Market Size (2022)
|
94,671 Units
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
3.77 %
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2021
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Horsepower, Drive Type, and Geography
|
Largest Segment by Horsepower
|
Less Than 50 HP
|
Largest Segment by Drive Type
|
2-Wheel Drive
|
Largest Segment by Geography
|
Thailand
|
Market Dynamics
|
Increased in Farm Mechanization Positively Impacting the Market Growth
In 2022, Thailand was Southeast Asia's largest agricultural tractor market in sales. According to the World Bank Group, an estimated 50% of the rural population of countries in the region will migrate to cities by 2050. This migration will negatively affect the workforce population engaged in the agricultural sector.
The farm holding structure is based on the economic size of a farm, depending on the farm's output per year. A high number of small farms characterizes the agricultural sector. The farm holding structure is consolidated, and medium-scale farms account for a high percentage of farming lands in several regions. The high number of medium-scale farms in high agrarian areas will positively affect the market in Southeast Asian countries. Such farms employ more than one tractor and other related agri-equipment to conduct several agricultural activities.
There is an increase in the adoption of compact agricultural equipment as the export demand for fruits and flowers is high in the region. Several major and highest-selling brands, including Kubota and New Holland, offer compact equipment in Southeast Asian countries.
Customization Available
Why Should You Buy This Report?
This report is among the few in the market that offer outlook and opportunity analyses forecast in terms of:
- Market Size & Forecast Volume (Units) 2020–2028
- Segmentation by Horsepower
- Segmentation by Wheel Drive
- Segmentation by Geography
- Production and trade values.
- Major current and upcoming projects and investments.
- Competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Southeast Asia, industry dynamics, and market shares.
- Latest and innovative technologies.
- COVID-19 impact analysis of the industry.
- Company profiles of major and other prominent vendors.
- Market shares of major vendors.
Key Vendors
- John Deere
- CNH Industrial
- AGCO
- Kubota
- Mahindra
- Deutz-Fahr
- CLAAS
- ISEKI & Co., Ltd.
- Kioti
- Yanmar
Market Segmentation
Horsepower
- Less Than 50 HP
- 50−100 HP
- Above 100 HP
Drive Type
- 2-Wheel-Drive
- 4-Wheel-Drive
Geography
- Thailand
- Myanmar
- Philippines
- Malaysia
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.2.1 OVERVIEW
8.2.2 RAW MATERIAL & COMPONENT SUPPLIERS
8.2.3 MANUFACTURERS
8.2.4 DEALERS/DISTRIBUTORS
8.2.5 RETAILERS
8.2.6 END-USERS
8.3 SWOT ANALYSIS OF AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR INDUSTRY
8.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS FOR FARM EQUIPMENT
8.4.1 FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ACQUIRING FARM MACHINERY
8.5 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES IN AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR TECHNOLOGY
9.1.1 SWATH CONTROL AND VARIABLE RATE TECHNOLOGY (VRT)
9.1.2 HIGH DEMAND FOR AUTONOMOUS EQUIPMENT
9.2 SHORTAGE OF AGRICULTURAL LABOR
9.3 USE OF ENERGY-EFFICIENT AGRI TRACTORS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 ASSISTANCE TO FARMERS THROUGH LOANS & SUBSIDIES
10.2 INCREASED AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTIVITY & EXPORTS
10.3 INCREASED FARM MECHANIZATION
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 LACK OF AWARENESS OF LATEST INNOVATIONS IN AGRICULTURAL TRACTORS
11.2 HIGH DEMAND FOR USED & RENTAL TRACTORS
11.3 CLIMATE CHANGE ADVERSELY IMPACTS AGRICULTURAL ACTIVITIES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 HORSEPOWER
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 LESS THAN 50 HP
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 50–100 HP
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 ABOVE 100 HP
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 WHEEL-DRIVE TYPE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 2-WHEEL DRIVE
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 4-WHEEL DRIVE
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 COUNTRY
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
15.3 THAILAND
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY HORSEPOWER
15.3.4 MARKET BY WHEEL-DRIVE TYPE
15.4 MYANMAR
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY HORSEPOWER
15.4.4 MARKET BY WHEEL-DRIVE TYPE
15.5 PHILIPPINES
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.3 MARKET BY HORSEPOWER
15.5.4 MARKET BY WHEEL-DRIVE TYPE
15.6 MALAYSIA
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6.3 MARKET BY HORSEPOWER
15.6.4 MARKET BY WHEEL-DRIVE TYPE
15.7 OTHERS
15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.7.3 MARKET BY HORSEPOWER
15.7.4 MARKET BY WHEEL-DRIVE TYPE
16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
16.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
16.1.1 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS BY TOP BRANDS
16.1.2 BRAND LOYALTY
16.1.3 SALES & EXPORTS
17 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
17.1 JOHN DEERE
17.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
17.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
17.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
17.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
17.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
17.2 CNH INDUSTRIAL
17.3 AGCO
17.4 KUBOTA
18 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
18.1 MAHINDRA
18.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
18.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
18.2 DEUTZ-FAHR
18.3 CLAAS
18.4 ISEKI & CO., LTD.
18.5 KIOTI
18.6 YANMAR
19 REPORT SUMMARY
19.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
19.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
20 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
20.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
20.2 MARKET BY HORSEPOWER
20.3 MARKET BY WHEEL-DRIVE TYPE
21 APPENDIX
21.1 ABBREVIATIONS
