Southeast-Chicago Market Welcomes New Rally House Location

News provided by

Rally House

01 Sep, 2023, 15:03 ET

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans in northwest Indiana near the Chicago metro now have a new Rally House store to shop at - Rally House Southlake Mall. This new Rally House storefront resides in the southeast portion of the Chicago market inside the sprawling Southlake Mall. Customers can count on this new location for officially licensed sports apparel and locally-inspired merchandise from brands known for quality and style.

Chicagoans often rely on Rally House for quality team gear and localized merchandise, as this new store joins a lengthy roster of current Rally House locations in the metro area. "There are lots of dedicated sports fans around the northwest corner of Indiana near Chicago," District Manager Jeffery Chapman describes. "That's why we're excited to bring Rally House Southlake Mall to the area, giving these awesome fans access to our wide array of apparel and merch!"

Rally House Southlake Mall offers only the best brands from the industry, with big names like Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Adidas, Nike, and more in stock. This new Rally House storefront also helps fans gear up to represent many popular pro and college teams, like the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Notre Dame, Purdue, and Illinois Fighting Illini, among many others.

The Windy City is known for many iconic landmarks and businesses, many of which are available at Rally House Southlake Mall. This Rally House store carries a vast array of local apparel and gifts inspired by Chicago, with options for famous names like Billy Goat Tavern & Grill, Vienna Beef, and others.  

Customers can count on Rally House Southlake Mall for an extraordinary shopping experience and plenty of items to browse. Plus, shoppers can explore www.rallyhouse.com for even more great options, with shipping available for all 50 states.

Rally House encourages customers to visit the Rally House Southlake Mall Store Page and follow along on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) to stay caught up on the latest company information and store updates.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

CONTACT:
Jeffery Chapman, District Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House

Also from this source

Five Rally House Stores Across Five States Open This Weekend

New Rally House Store Arrives in Cleveland Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.