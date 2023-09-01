Southeast-Chicago Market Welcomes New Rally House Location

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans in northwest Indiana near the Chicago metro now have a new Rally House store to shop at - Rally House Southlake Mall. This new Rally House storefront resides in the southeast portion of the Chicago market inside the sprawling Southlake Mall. Customers can count on this new location for officially licensed sports apparel and locally-inspired merchandise from brands known for quality and style.

Chicagoans often rely on Rally House for quality team gear and localized merchandise, as this new store joins a lengthy roster of current Rally House locations in the metro area. "There are lots of dedicated sports fans around the northwest corner of Indiana near Chicago," District Manager Jeffery Chapman describes. "That's why we're excited to bring Rally House Southlake Mall to the area, giving these awesome fans access to our wide array of apparel and merch!"

Rally House Southlake Mall offers only the best brands from the industry, with big names like Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Adidas, Nike, and more in stock. This new Rally House storefront also helps fans gear up to represent many popular pro and college teams, like the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Notre Dame, Purdue, and Illinois Fighting Illini, among many others.

The Windy City is known for many iconic landmarks and businesses, many of which are available at Rally House Southlake Mall. This Rally House store carries a vast array of local apparel and gifts inspired by Chicago, with options for famous names like Billy Goat Tavern & Grill, Vienna Beef, and others.

Customers can count on Rally House Southlake Mall for an extraordinary shopping experience and plenty of items to browse. Plus, shoppers can explore www.rallyhouse.com for even more great options, with shipping available for all 50 states.

Rally House encourages customers to visit the Rally House Southlake Mall Store Page and follow along on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) to stay caught up on the latest company information and store updates.

