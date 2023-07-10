Southeast Mechanical Acquires All Ways Heating and Air

News provided by

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC

10 Jul, 2023, 13:30 ET

WEAVERVILLE, N.C., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Mechanical ("SEM"), headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, today announced the acquisition of Weaverville, North Carolina-based All Ways Heating and Air, LLC ("All Ways"). This partnership bolsters SEM's presence in the North Carolina market.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of All Ways to the SEM Family," commented Hugh Elks, President of SEM. Elks added, "This is a perfect fit with our other divisions and expands our presence into the Weaverville and surrounding areas north of Asheville. The service quality and employee culture Josh and Ricky Clinton have cultivated is incredible – we are eager to begin our partnership and look forward to continuing their legacy and excellence together."

ABOUT SOUTHEAST MECHANICAL

Founded in 2020 and based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Southeast Mechanical is a HVAC, plumbing and electrical services platform comprised of local market-leading brands. SEM provides turnkey HVAC services to a wide range of residential and commercial customers across North Carolina. The Company operates several divisions and is focused on customer satisfaction, safety and continuing to be an employer of choice for experienced technicians and staff. SEM's primary focus is on short-term, residential changeouts and service contracts.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Current and former investments include [email protected] Discount , Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

CONTACT:

Hugh Elks, President
[email protected]
704-517-6681

Patricia Donnelly
[email protected]
617-585-3800

SOURCE Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC

Also from this source

DECOWRAPS LAUNCHES EVOLVEFLEX™

Southeast Mechanical Acquires Gentry Air

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.