Southeast Queens Teens Received Business Advice From Nick Cannon

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Cannon Foundation, Inc., in collaboration with Wells Fargo and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in public schools nationwide, held its 8th Annual National America's Teen Mogul (ATM) Competition in Southeast Queens, NY. The event took place on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Excelsior Preparatory High School Auditorium in Southeast Queens.

Left to right: Linecia Williams, Demar Goodman, Quentin Carter, Ambriell Brooks, Bishop Seabrook, Nick Cannon, Luisa Perez, Ronnie Highsmith, Krissy Moore.

The competition, open to youth nationwide, is designed to expose youth ages 12 to 19 to global career and entrepreneurship opportunities available in the growing middle-skill job sectors. A recent commissioned report revealed that growing job sectors in NYC include Health Care and Information and Communication Technologies. The competition encouraged students to explore global opportunities across all high-demand sectors.

The 1st place prize of $10,000 was awarded to team "Save Us" of South Atlanta High School in Atlanta, GA., who created a modern nonprofit solution to mental health struggles plaguing marginalized communities in the U.S. Save Us has a goal of empowering underserved youth to advocate for their own mental health, build connections, and de-normalize things that should not be normalized. (Short video clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2FBHbHCqpw).https://youtube.com/shorts/kkZyYwR9fFs.

One of last year's winners included Team reMind Me of Eagle Academy for Young Men of Harlem, in the highly competitive competition. Team reMind Me presented an iOS app designed to combat and address procrastination which is linked to mental health concerns like anxiety, ADHD, and depression and their effects: lack of energy, motivation, and disconnection.

More than 10 student teams nationwide from 6 school districts participated in business plan and career readiness training workshops leading up to the grand finale event.

"I was truly blown away with the level of ingenuity and creativity of these teens," said Nick Cannon.

"Wells Fargo is committed to supporting and providing opportunities for these bright young leaders," said Krissy Moore, Senior Vice President, Community Relations, Northeast Region at Wells Fargo. "We are pleased that our support will help equip these future entrepreneurs with the tools and skills they need to be successful both inside the classroom and outside in their communities. We're proud to support the Nick Cannon Foundation's America's Teen Mogul competition for the second year in a row."

The ATM Competition is held annually in connecting business partners with students and teachers to develop a strong foundation for the U.S. economic future. Students present products they produce and business problems they solve in collaboration with members of the local business community. Past projects have included biomedical solutions, game design apps, automotive innovations, photographic art and robotics. More than 900 students, industry professionals, mentors, volunteers, guest speakers, and parents attended the event in Queens.

"It's critical we create sustainable opportunities for today's young people to explore careers in Career and Technical Education and middle-skilled employment," said NYC Council Majority Whip Selvena N. Brooks-Powers.

The ATM Competition was sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank and Nick Cannon. Media inquiries can be directed to Ronnie Highsmith, [email protected] or (202) 297-2379.

SOURCE Nick Cannon Foundation Inc.