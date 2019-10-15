Southeast Toyota Distributors Selects CCC for Collision Parts Marketing

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced today that Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC will leverage the CCC® Promote technology to provide its dealers with a powerful new marketing solution to price and promote parts to thousands of collision repair facilities while estimates are being written. CCC Promote is powered by the CCC ONE® platform, the industry's premier estimating platform used by 25,000 repairers and processing 24 million estimates annually. The real-time integration will provide participating Southeast Toyota franchised dealers with an efficient new channel to expand sales of Toyota parts. Southeast Toyota serves 177 independent Toyota dealerships in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

CCC Promote offers OEMs a way to present promotional pricing early in the estimating process when replacement part decisions are being made. Prices can be customized by vehicle make, model, year, or part type. CCC Promote is an integral component of CCC® Parts, the company's parts e-commerce platform. The two work together to automate and streamline the parts sourcing workflow from upfront promotional pricing to electronic price quotes, ordering, invoicing, and the rebate settlement process with the manufacturer. CCC processes more than $13 billion in parts annually.

"CCC is proud to support Southeast Toyota Distributors," said Jim Kinsherf, Vice President, OEM Group for CCC. "During an initial test, CCC Promote helped Southeast Toyota's dealers increase sales and realize meaningful process improvements. We're excited to bring our parts technology to their dealers throughout the Southeast region and to support their PartsEdge program."

About CCC

CCC, together with its affiliates, provides cross-industry solutions to support the vehicle lifecycle. Founded in 1980, CCC's solutions and big data insights are delivered through the CCC ONE™ platform to a vibrant network of 350+ insurance companies, 25,000+ repair facilities, OEMs, hundreds of parts suppliers, and dozens of third-party data and service providers. Annually, over 24 million estimates and 16 million repairs are processed on CCC's products and services, and CCC also provides access to car-related services for millions of consumers via Carwise (www.carwise.com). Additionally, Auto Injury Solutions Inc. – a CCC company – provides customizable, end-to-end, casualty solutions for the handling of first and third-party claims. The collective set of CCC's solutions inform decision-making, enhance productivity, and help customers deliver faster and better experiences for end consumers. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

About Southeast Toyota Distributors

Southeast Toyota Distributors is the world's largest independent distributor of Toyotas. The company was established in 1968 when Jim Moran partnered with Toyota Motor Sales to help expand the automaker's presence in the U.S. market. Today, Southeast Toyota Distributors distributes vehicles, parts and accessories to 177 independent Toyota dealerships in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Vehicles manufactured in North America and Japan are processed at the company's facilities in Jacksonville, Fla., and Commerce, Ga. Southeast Toyota Distributors also supports dealers through regional sales and marketing, customer service, accessory development and sales, fleet sales, transportation and logistics.

