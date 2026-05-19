Southeast University and Korea University Researchers Develop Smarter Copper Catalysts for Turning CO₂ into Fuels

Researchers develop advanced copper catalysts to convert CO₂ into valuable fuels, improving stability, selectivity, and scalability

SEOUL, South Korea, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising atmospheric carbon dioxide levels continue to intensify climate change, driving urgent efforts to transform CO₂ from a waste product into a valuable resource. Among emerging solutions, electrochemical CO₂ reduction has gained attention for its ability to convert emissions into fuels and chemicals using renewable energy. However, achieving high efficiency remains difficult due to poor catalyst stability and limited selectivity toward desirable multi-carbon (C₂ + ) products such as ethylene and ethanol. These challenges have restricted the large-scale deployment of carbon recycling technologies.

Renewable energy-driven electrocatalytic CO₂ reduction system converting carbon dioxide into valuable fuels, enabling a circular carbon economy and environmental sustainability.

To address these challenges, a research team led by Professor Xiangzhou Yuan, Youth Chair Professor at the School of Energy and Environment, Southeast University, Nanjing, China and Professor Yong Sik Ok, at the Korea Biochar Research Center and the Division of Environmental Science and Ecological Engineering at Korea University, Seoul, collaborated with. Their work focuses on advanced copper-based electrocatalysts capable of converting CO₂ into high-value products with improved efficiency. Their study was published on April 25, 2026, in the journal Small Structures.

The researchers identified copper as uniquely suited for CO₂ conversion because of its ability to promote carbon–carbon (C–C) coupling, a critical step in forming multi-carbon products. By engineering catalyst structures at atomic and electronic levels, they achieved a precise balance between adsorption and transformation of key intermediates such as carbon monoxide. Their strategy integrates three key approaches: tandem effects that distribute reaction roles across active sites, synergistic interactions that optimize charge transfer, and geometric control of atomic spacing to enhance reaction pathways.

A key emphasis of the study is the importance of stabilizing multiple oxidation states of copper—particularly Cu⁰ and Cu⁺. This mixed-valence system enables efficient formation and transformation of reaction intermediates, significantly lowering energy barriers for C₂ + product formation.

"Maintaining a dynamic balance between different copper states is crucial for achieving both stability and selectivity," explains Prof. Yuan. "This balance allows us to control how molecules interact on the catalyst surface and ultimately determine the final products."

Beyond catalyst design, the team also investigated how reaction environments influence performance. Factors such as local pH, electrolyte composition, and CO₂ concentration were found to strongly affect reaction pathways and efficiency. To accelerate discovery, the researchers incorporated machine learning models capable of predicting catalyst performance and guiding experimental design.

"By combining data-driven tools with experimental insights, we can significantly reduce trial-and-error and design more efficient systems faster," Prof. Ok adds.

The implications of this work extend beyond the laboratory. In the short term, improved catalyst systems could enhance industrial processes for producing fuels and chemicals from captured CO₂, reducing dependence on fossil resources. Over the longer term, these technologies may enable integrated systems where renewable energy powers carbon recycling, supporting a circular carbon economy and contributing to carbon neutrality.

Looking ahead, the researchers emphasize the importance of integrating catalyst innovation with reactor design and system-level optimization. By combining advanced materials, real-time characterization, and artificial intelligence, future developments could overcome current scalability barriers. Ultimately, this work provides a comprehensive roadmap for transforming CO₂ into valuable resources, offering a promising pathway toward sustainable energy and environmental resilience.

Reference

Title of original paper: Advanced Copper-Based Electrocatalysts for CO2 Reduction Toward Circular Carbon Economy

Journal: Small Structures

DOI: 10.1002/sstr.202600003

Media contact:

Prof. Yong Sik Ok

Korea University

International ESG Association

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 82-2-3290-4010

SOURCE Korea University