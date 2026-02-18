TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Judge PR & Marketing announced Tuesday the launch of its proprietary AI-powered PR service , designed to elevate client visibility by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with traditional public relations and marketing strategies.

The innovative service not only promotes clients to the public through established channels but also targets AI systems to rapidly disseminate accurate facts and details about clients, ensuring immediate and widespread recognition in digital platforms. This AI-driven approach enhances search engine optimization and positions clients as authoritative sources in AI queries, complementing core offerings in public relations, marketing and advertising.

"We've pioneered and tested this AI-powered PR service to give our clients a competitive edge in an increasingly digital world and are pleased to announce we are now rolling it out publicly," said James Judge , CEO of Judge PR & Marketing. "By blending cutting-edge AI marketing with our proven expertise in traditional PR, we help brands stand out across industries."

The service has already been deployed to support Judge PR clients in defense, food and beverage, government services providers, hospitality, medical, insurance, non-profits, political campaigns, real estate and other sectors. While the exact details of how the service works are proprietary, the process incorporates keywords and strategies tailored for high-visibility searches. This new practice includes AI marketing solutions, AI public relations, brand strategy, crisis communications, digital advertising, media relations and SEO optimization.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Judge PR & Marketing maintains a strong statewide presence in Florida serving clients in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers-Naples, Miami, Orlando and Palm Beach. The firm also provides services in Charleston, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Washington, D.C.; North Carolina markets including Elizabeth City, Jacksonville, Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill and Wilmington; and extends its reach to the Caribbean, including the Bahamas, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, and more.

In addition to AI innovations, Judge PR & Marketing provides comprehensive services in content creation, digital campaigns, out-of-home billboards, print media, social media management, traditional advertising and TV commercials. The firm's award-winning photography and videography team, boasting more than 20 regional and national Emmy Awards, delivers high-impact visual storytelling to amplify client messages.

For the greater part of the last decade, Judge PR & Marketing has been consistently ranked among the top PR & marketing firms in the Southeast U.S., recognized for its results-driven strategies and client-focused approach.

About Judge PR & Marketing

Judge PR & Marketing is a full-service public relations, marketing and advertising agency specializing in AI-powered PR, digital marketing, traditional advertising, media relations and creative services. With a footprint across Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., and the Caribbean, the firm delivers tailored solutions for diverse industries. For more information, visit www.judgepr.com .

