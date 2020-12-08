Southeastern Announces Warehousing Expansion In Hialeah, Florida

STUART, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern, one of the largest printing and marketing solutions providers in South Florida, announces a warehousing and fulfillment expansion into the Miami Axis Park adjacent to the company's Hialeah, Florida, facility. Being Class-A warehouse facility with 36-foot high ceilings, this expansion will double Southeastern's climate-controlled storage capacity and fulfillment services.

Additionally, the company will cease operations in their Stuart, FL facility and combine all manufacturing and logistical operations into the Hialeah, FL location by February 2021. Clients in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties will continue to be served by their sales and administrative team.

"With this move, we are preparing for the future of our company by consolidating our manufacturing operations into one location, while expanding our footprint and diversifying our menu of services. We do this to strengthen Southeastern for the long-term—both financially and operationally. We are focused on streamlining operations to gain efficiencies, and we remain committed to our clients' expanding needs in South Florida for many years to come," said Don Mader, President, and CEO of Southeastern.

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN

Southeastern has been providing commercial printing and marketing support for enterprise-level clients in the healthcare, travel, education, and manufacturing industries since 1924. The company's specialties include digital and sheet-fed printing, binding and finishing techniques, wide format printing, branded promotional products, comprehensive data and mailing services, storage, and fulfillment, plus folded-carton packaging; along with industry-leading supply chain management, logistics and inventory technology.

ABOUT MIAMI AXIS PARK

Developed by Lincoln Property Company (LPC), Miami Axis Park (MAP) is a premier 20-acre, build-to-suit industrial storage facility in Hialeah, FL with direct proximity to both Miami International Airport (MIA) and Port Miami. MAP was designed for companies that require centrally-located Class A, climate-controlled industrial-use accommodations with the shortest delivery distance to all major shipping points across South Florida.

