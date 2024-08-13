Southeastern College North Charleston's OTA Program Participates in 2024 Surfers Healing Folly Beach, Wednesday, August 21

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern College, North Charleston Campus, is proud to announce the participation of its Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) Program in the Surfers Healing Folly Beach, a renowned surf camp for children with Autism. This initiative is a testament to the college's ongoing commitment to community engagement and the professional development of its students.

"Our students and faculty in the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program are thrilled to participate in such a meaningful event," said Tim Van Horn, Campus President of Southeastern College, North Charleston Campus. "This opportunity aligns with our commitment to community engagement and allows our students to gain hands-on experience in applying their skills in real-world settings. We believe in the power of occupational therapy to make a positive impact, and participating in Surfers Healing is a perfect example of this in action."

Surfers Healing is a unique event that offers children with autism the chance to experience the joy of surfing, fostering a day of fun, connection, and personal growth. Southeastern College's OTA students will play a vital role in supporting the children and their families, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants. This involvement not only enhances the educational experience of the students but also contributes positively to the community.

For more information about the event, please visit Surfers Healing Folly.

About Southeastern College, North Charleston Campus: Southeastern College is dedicated to providing quality education and training to its students, preparing them for successful careers in a variety of fields. The North Charleston campus offers programs designed to meet the needs of the community and local industry, with a strong emphasis on hands-on learning and community involvement.

About Surfers Healing:

Surfers Healing was founded in 1996 by Izzy and Danielle Paskowitz. The organization aims to enrich the lives of children with autism by exposing them to the unique experience of surfing. Through surf camps held around the world, Surfers Healing seeks to bring a sense of calm and joy to children and their families, while also promoting understanding and acceptance of autism.

Media Contact:

Tim Van Horn, MBA, Ph.D. (C)

Campus President, N. Charleston

2431 W. Aviation Avenue Ste. 703

N. Charleston, SC 29406

(843)747-1279

SOURCE Southeastern College North Charleston Campus