Southeastern European leaders seek Israeli technologies at IMPROVATE 'Smart Agriculture Conference'

President Rosen Plevneliev: "It's really exciting to see how the eco-system in Israel is creating world class products. We are very positive about implementing these technologies. Southeast Europe is ready for that.

"In this era of information and technological revolution, governments and tech. companies represent the current world leadership," said Irina Nevzlin, Founder and Chair of IMPROVATE."IMPROVATE is a platform that brings these two groups together, enabling them to build a shared language and work in cooperation to find practical solutions that will improve the quality of life for many."

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior government officials from seven countries – Greece, Croatia, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Macedonia and Israel – attended an online "Smart Agriculture" conference held by IMPROVATE to assimilate smart agriculture in Southeastern Europe with Israeli technologies. The officials called on Israeli agri-tech companies to come and do business in the region and take advantage of EU funding for smart agriculture.

IMPROVATE Smart Agro-Tech - Full Event

Former Bulgarian President, Rosen Plevneliev, who chaired the conference, said with regard to the opportunities presented by European Union funding for Israeli companies: "The European Union directs some 400 billion euros to agriculture. Many Israeli businessmen who want to set up partnerships in the Balkan countries, sometimes do so in an inefficient way. IMPROVATE is an efficient platform that enables direct contact with decision makers. In two or three days it provides full knowledge of the market…in two to three days you can see, you can connect, and you can make business."

The Israeli agri-tech companies heard from the Southeastern European officials about the challenges they face in the agricultural field, focusing mostly on the climate crisis and irrigation. The companies presented their technological developments to great interest from the Southeastern European government representatives. Practical steps to implement these technologies in Southeastern European countries were also discussed.

Israeli companies presenting at the conference were: Agrigo: global EPC-contractor for hi-tech agricultural turnkey solutions in livestock, greenhouses and aquaculture; Gro-fit develops cost-effective smart sensors and software for precision farming, transforming any farm into a smart farm. Roots: Israeli company, publicly traded in Australia - supplies root zone heating & cooling tech; Groundwork BioAg produces highly effective mycorrhizal inoculants for commercial agriculture; AgroScout (using drones for early-stage detection of crop diseases); Adama (development of crop protection solutions).

IMPROVATE CEO, Ronit Hassin-Hochman: "The conference presented countless opportunities for cooperation between Israeli companies and the countries of Southeastern Europe. We very much looking forward to doing business in the region."

About IMPROVATE:

IMPROVATE was launched in September and its vision is to make innovation and technology accessible to all. IMPROVATE operates out of London and Tel Aviv and serves as a platform to connect between leaders and decision makers on the one hand and companies and investors on the other, through international conferences, business delegations and deals between governments and companies.

