SOUTHEASTERN FINANCIAL JOINS GENX FINANCIAL AND MERGES INTO INNOVATIVE FINANCIAL GROUP

"Southeastern Financial merged with GenX because they have a platform that is truly focused on the needs of the independent advisor. Our reps will have access to back-office support, technology and resources which will contribute to our continued growth and productivity. We look forward to focusing on our clients now and for future generations with the GenX team behind us" said Keng.

Heapps said, "We are excited that Randy Keng and the Southeastern Financial team have chosen to affiliate with GenX. Our scale enables a platform designed to help NextGen financial advisors own and run their own businesses. These advisors will be able to access our team of experts that are squarely focused on helping our advisors run their businesses more efficiently, while at the same time helping to protect and grow their business value."

About GenXFinancial:

GenXFinancial is the parent company for Innovative Financial Group (www.askifg.com ), MyRemoteFA (www.myremotefa.com ), and SellMyFinancialPractice (www.sellmyfinancialpractice.com). Each business is focused on helping support the independent financial advisor deliver fiduciary planning and advice to clients. Through these businesses, GenX Financial is helping create the roadmap for how financial firms are built and advice is delivered to clients.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. (833) 411-6932

