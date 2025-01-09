Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales (SLES) partners with Universal Laundry Machinery and Michigan Laundry Machinery Service Inc.

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales (SLES), a leading provider of commercial laundry solutions, today announced its completion of a strategic partnership with two distinguished companies in the commercial laundry sector: Universal Laundry Machinery (ULM), Michigan's largest and oldest distributor of commercial laundry equipment, and Michigan Laundry Machinery Service Inc. (MLM), a trusted provider of commercial and industrial laundry services for over 30 years.

This partnership underscores SLES's commitment to scaling its industry-leading service-based programs. By combining ULM's legacy of over one hundred years of experience in commercial laundry equipment distribution with MLM's three decades of service excellence, the merged separate entity will provide customers a fully integrated distribution experience comprised of best in class technical expertise, product solutions, and comprehensive machine service. Ryan Hubbard, owner of Universal Laundry Machinery and Steve Hantz, owner of Michigan Laundry Machinery Service Inc. will continue to lead the combined organization.

Ryan Hubbard, "Partnering with SLES is a monumental step forward for Universal Laundry Machinery and Michigan Laundry Machinery," said Hubbard. "The shared commitment to customer service, innovation, and technical expertise creates incredible opportunities for growth and for continuing the trusted relationships we've built over the past century."

Steve Hantz, echoed this sentiment: "Unifying ULM and MLM by joining with SLES allows us to continue our unparalleled service experience with combined resources and expertise while enhancing the level of service and support we can offer to our customers."

T. Chase Brown, CEO of SLES, commented on the transaction: "Bringing Universal Laundry Machinery and Michigan Laundry Machinery Service together under one business unit allows us to harness their collective expertise while providing a more streamlined and integrated experience for all stakeholders in Michigan. This merger represents a pivotal step in scaling SLES's service-based programs and reinforces our commitment to being the premier provider and partner of commercial laundry solutions in North America."

About Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Marietta, GA, Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales has been a trusted name in the commercial laundry industry for nearly 50 years. SLES serves clients across Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky offering comprehensive services including distribution, maintenance, leasing, and chemical solutions.

About Universal Laundry Machinery

With over a century of experience, Universal Laundry Machinery is Michigan's largest and oldest distributor of commercial and industrial laundry equipment. A second-generation, family-owned business, Universal Laundry Machinery is known for its equipment expertise, innovative solutions, and unwavering customer service, ULM has been a cornerstone of the commercial laundry industry in Michigan.

About Michigan Laundry Machinery Service Inc.

Established in 1991, Michigan Laundry Machinery Service Inc. has over 30 years of experience providing installation, maintenance, and repair services for commercial and industrial laundry equipment. MLM's certified technicians and customer-focused approach have made it a trusted name in the Michigan laundry sector.

