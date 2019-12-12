Southeastern Mills, Inc. Acquires JMH Premium

ROME, Ga., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Mills, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has acquired Salt Lake City, Utah-based JMH Premium. JMH Premium manufactures flavor bases, demi-glace/gravies, marinades & sauces, dressings & dips, and drinks & desserts for Industrial customers.

In the Industrial segment, JMH Premium is a leading food ingredients developer and manufacturer that provides custom flavor solutions across multiple usage channels. The facility, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, provides dry blending, wet blending, and cooking processes.

According to Peter Hjort, President, Southeastern Mills, Inc., "JMH Premium is a growth-oriented manufacturer of high-quality food ingredients that will augment Southeastern Mills' business-to-business foods segment. We look forward to JMH Premium joining the Southeastern Mills family and continuing to build on the strength and success that both companies have enjoyed in the past."

"We are very excited that JMH Premium will be joining the Southeastern Mills family. Our focus on customized flavor solutions fits perfectly with Southeastern Mills' commitment to premium flavor, premium quality, and premium service. We look forward to becoming part of Southeastern Mills' high-performance workplace team and delivering on our shared objective of creating solutions for our customer's development needs," said Kevin Dulin, President, JMH Premium.

Southeastern Mills is a fourth-generation family-owned business that has successfully integrated the traditional values of responsive service, hard work, personal integrity and long-term relationships with contemporary business expectations like modern, efficient facilities, strong product quality and food safety practices and customer- and consumer-driven Research & Development. Their food ingredients and complete mixes are available to food processors, restaurants, foodservice distributors and consumers nationwide.

BDT & Company, a merchant bank that provides advice and long-term capital through its affiliated funds to help family- and founder-led businesses pursue their strategic and financial objectives, is a long-standing advisor to the Southeastern Mills family and acted as financial advisor on this transaction.

About Southeastern Mills

Southeastern Mills is a fourth-generation, family-owned food company headquartered in Rome, Georgia. Founded in 1941, the company's core strength is the development and manufacture of ingredient systems used to deliver texture and superior flavor. Southeastern Mills is an ingredient supplier to foodservice manufacturers and restaurants. The company also markets nationally distributed brands including Better Than Bouillon®, Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Southeastern Mills®, Shore Lunch™ and Better Than Gravy®. Southeastern Mills operates three manufacturing facilities located in Rome, Georgia and New Iberia, Louisiana. To learn more, visit www.semillsfoods.com.

