Southeastern Mills Opens New Distribution Center With Future Growth in Mind

"We're excited to celebrate the opening of our new distribution center," said Josh Trammell, business unit leader at the Center for Superior Logistics for Southeastern Mills. "This ground-breaking space will allow us to continue our history of excellence in service to our customers, provide avenues for continuous improvement through warehouse layout and state of the art equipment and position us well for future growth."

The distribution center team has taken ownership of this project in modernization and the strategy of layout. The new plant will help Southeastern Mills service its customers around the world with approximately 300 shipments per month. The new distribution center has an innovative video conferencing system that will allow everyone within the logistics team to participate in team meetings from multiple locations. Leading safety measures in place include automated doors with trailer restraints and a barrier system around the inside parameter of the warehouse.

To learn more about Southeastern Mills, visit www.semills.com.

About Southeastern Mills

Southeastern Mills is a fourth-generation, family-owned food company headquartered in Rome, Georgia. Founded in 1941, the company's core strength is the development and manufacture of ingredient systems used to deliver texture and superior flavor. Southeastern Mills is an ingredient supplier to foodservice manufacturers and restaurants. The company also markets nationally distributed brands including Better Than Bouillon®, Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Southeastern Mills®, Shore Lunch™ and Better Than Gravy®. Southeastern Mills operates three manufacturing facilities located in Rome, Georgia and New Iberia, Louisiana. To learn more, visit www.semillsfoods.com.

