Southeastern Mills Rebrands To Summit Hill Foods

ROME, Ga., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Mills, makers of Better Than Bouillon® and Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ — and a major supplier to the food service industry — have announced a complete rebrand to Summit Hill Foods, effective immediately. The extensive rebranding initiative is the result of a year-long effort that includes the new company name, brand manifesto, company logo and corporate and foodservice websites.

Peter Hjort, president of the newly branded Summit Hill Foods, cited the need for a name that more closely aligns with the company's ambitious goals and global reach as the primary reasoning behind the rebranding effort.

"Throughout the rebranding process, we were reminded of who we are at our core and what our ambitions and goals are for the future," said Hjort. "Our goal was to land on an identity that encapsulated our principles and global positioning, and we firmly believe that Summit Hill Foods captures that sentiment."

The new brand identity for the fourth-generation family company is the result of a highly collaborative process and pays homage to the company's heritage and historic roots while highlighting their commitment to serving customers on global scale, without the limiting geographic perception of their former name.

"For us, Summit Hill Foods is friendly and approachable and references our commitment to superior quality," Hjort continued. "At the same time, Summit Hill Foods alludes to a pastoral sense of place and our enduring commitment to offering our global customer base the best in all that we do."

Since 1941, Summit Hill Foods has grown from humble roots in Rome, GA to delivering high-quality, great-tasting ingredient solutions on a global scale. Today, the company operates six manufacturing facilities across the country and markets nationally distributed brands including Better Than Bouillon®, Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Southeastern Mills®, Shore Lunch® and Better Than Gravy®. Their food ingredients and complete mixes are available to food processors, restaurants, foodservice distributors and consumers.

New Name, Same Trusted Products and Services

Summit Hill Foods' consumer business will maintain the brand names consumers know today, including the Southeastern Mills-branded mixes. Foodservice customers can expect all custom solutions to shift under the Summit Hill Foods brand, including products from the recently acquired JMH business.

"While we'll be going by a new name, our customers can remain confident they will continue to receive high-quality partnership and support from our team. We are excited to begin this new chapter alongside our team and customers," said Hjort.

To learn more about Summit Hill Foods and its product solutions, visit www.SHFoods.com.

About Summit Hill Foods

Summit Hill Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned food company headquartered in Rome, Georgia. Founded in 1941, the company's core strength is the development and manufacture of ingredient systems used to deliver texture and superior flavor. Summit Hill Foods is an ingredient supplier to food service manufacturers and restaurants. The company also markets nationally distributed brands including Better Than Bouillon®, Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Southeastern Mills®, Shore Lunch® and Better Than Gravy®. Southeastern Mills operates six manufacturing facilities located in Rome, Georgia; New Iberia, Louisiana; and Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn more, visit www.SHFoods.com.

