Southeastern Paper Group to Acquire Garland C. Norris Company

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Paper Group ("SEPG") today announced its intention to acquire Garland C. Norris Company, Inc. ("GCN"), an established regional wholesale distributor of food service disposables and janitorial and cleaning supplies. The transaction is expected to be completed on Friday, December 13, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

"Garland C. Norris Company provides a unique opportunity for SEPG to extend its position in the wholesale distribution market through an established and trusted business," said E. Lewis Miller, Jr. Chief Executive Officer, Southeastern Paper Group. "GCN brings deep specialization in the redistribution segment to strengthen our offering, while SEPG's expanding footprint and longstanding vendor partnerships will help deliver value to more customers and drive growth."

GCN, a wholly owned subsidiary of S.P. Richards Company, is headquartered in Apex, NC, and is well positioned throughout the Southeast U.S. as a market leader to primarily wholesale distributor customers. GCN offers its almost 400 customers access to more than 3,500 stocked products.

"The sale of GCN represents a step forward in our strategy to optimize our portfolio and strengthen our focus on other growth initiatives in the JanSan market," stated Steve Schultz, Executive Vice President of S.P. Richards Company. "GCN's rich history in the region make it a great fit with Southeastern."

About Southeastern Paper Group

Southeastern Paper Group, a third-generation family and veteran-owned business headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, has served the Southeastern United States since 1969 as a distributor of facility supplies, food service disposables, and industrial packaging equipment and products. With expanding national capabilities, SEPG employs almost 500 employees, operates nine warehouses, and proudly offers more than 25,000 products from over 500 major manufacturers to businesses across the region.

About S.P. Richards Company

S.P. Richards, the Business Products Group of Genuine Parts Company, is a leading business products distributor throughout the U.S. and Canada, with 2018 revenues of approximately $2.0 billion. S.P. Richards equips reseller customers with an expansive offering of general business products, including everyday essentials like office, paper, and printer supplies, as well as office furniture, jan san, facility, breakroom, and safety supplies. S.P. Richards distributes more than 98,000 items to over 9,700 resellers and distributors from a network of 54 distribution centers across North America.

CONTACT



CONTACT Jonathan Hoover



Steve Schultz 470-583-8897



770-779-4621 jonathan.hoover@sepg.com



steve_schultz@sprich.com

SOURCE Southeastern Paper Group, Inc.

