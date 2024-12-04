SOUTHEASTERN PRINTING ACHIEVES HITRUST r2 CERTIFICATION, CAPPING A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

HIALEAH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Printing, a premier South Florida omni-channel marketing and brand management company, announces its achievement of HITRUST r2 Certification. This milestone coincides with the company's centennial celebration, marking 100 years of innovation in commercial printing and data-driven marketing solutions.

Don Mader, CEO of Southeastern Printing, stated: "Obtaining HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates our unwavering commitment to data security and client trust. As we celebrate our 100th year, this certification ensures our clients with sensitive information such as PII, PHI, and PFI can confidently partner with us, knowing their sensitive data is protected by the most rigorous standards in the industry."

Amanda Ganswindt, Southeastern Printing Director of Continuous Improvement, added: "Achieving HITRUST r2 Certification required a company-wide effort to overhaul our systems and processes. We've built a fortress around our clients' data, integrating HITRUST standards with our existing HIPAA and NIST compliance. This fundamental transformation provides our clients with a comprehensive security framework."

HITRUST certification demonstrates that the organization's BCC-mailing residing at SEP Main Office, FS2, FS3, FS4-MIA residing at SEP Main Office, Office 365 Secured SharePoint Sites residing at Primary Datacenter, SFTP Cerberus Server residing at SEP Main Office, Supporting Infrastructure residing at SEP Main Office has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Southeastern Printing in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

Southeastern Printing's HITRUST r2 Certification, coupled with ongoing capital reinvestment, solidifies its position as a secure, 360-degree marketing solutions provider. Southeastern's clients receive the highest level of data protection along with access to an evolving suite of innovative marketing services to meet their needs in today's digital landscape.

About Southeastern

Since 1924, Southeastern has evolved from newspaper printing to a leading provider of commercial printing and marketing support for enterprise-level clients in healthcare, travel, education, finance and manufacturing. Our expertise spans digital, sheet-fed and wide format printing, branded merchandise, and high-volume transactional mail services. Our services include BoomBox® which provides an omnichannel direct mail experience and BrandStash®, our online storefront and supply chain management platform which harnesses data analytics for seamless coordination and efficient fulfillment.

Media Contact: Darcey Thompson, [email protected]

SOURCE Southeastern Printing