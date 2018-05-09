Southeastern Products Named A 2018 South Carolina Top Workplace

"This acknowledgement by our employees is particularly meaningful because our people and our culture have been such a focus of Southeastern Products from day one," said Ann Burgess, Chairman and Owner. "We celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, and are committed that as our company grows, we will continue to foster a workplace environment built on collaboration, innovation and mutual respect."



"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy, it's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

Southeastern Products will celebrate the achievement with all employees on with an outdoor BBQ lunch including all the "fixins" and dessert as well as T-shirts highlighting this important recognition.



About SOUTHEASTERN PRODUCTS, INC

A woman-owned, family business, Southeastern Products, Inc. is a leading provider of design, manufacturing, and installation of large scale interior décor and millwork for the retail sector. Started in 1978 with one client in a one-car garage, Southeastern Products now operates out of a 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility and fabricates décor for clients in nearly every state. Clients include Whole Foods, Food Lion, RaceTrac, and Freshens.

