Southeastern Trust Adds Chief Investment Officer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Trust announced today that Britt Messer has been named chief investment officer (CIO) for the boutique private wealth management firm.

As chief investment officer, Messer is tasked with overseeing and optimizing portfolio construction and investment management on behalf of the high-net-worth families served by Southeastern Trust. He will also be responsible for leading the firm's market expansion efforts in Nashville.

"I had the privilege of working closely with Britt when we served together in the wealth management division at a large financial institution," said Bart Rolen, chief executive officer of Southeastern Trust. "Britt's ability to understand the client's needs and design portfolios to help them reach their goals is unparalleled."

Messer most recently served with Truist Bank (formerly SunTrust) where he spent the last two decades in its private wealth management division. He began his career with SunTrust as an analyst in its investment advisory group. He served as a portfolio manager in its Atlanta and Chattanooga offices and, most recently, was a senior vice president and investment strategist in Nashville, serving high-net-worth clients across multiple markets in the southeast.

Messer earned an undergraduate degree in political science and economics from Duke University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder and holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designations. Messer is a former board member of the CFA Society of Nashville and has taught CFA exam prep courses in economics and portfolio management.

"I'm honored to be part of Southeastern Trust's rapid growth as it expands its regional footprint," said Messer. "The firm has a well-known reputation throughout the region for its expertise in providing a family office experience to its clients. I am deeply familiar with the Atlanta, Chattanooga, and Nashville markets and look forward to helping clients of Southeastern Trust design, build, and transfer their legacies."

About Southeastern Trust

Southeastern Trust is an independent Tennessee-chartered trust company serving high-net-worth families across the United States. The firm provides a multi-family office approach and offers services such as trust and estate administration, financial, charitable and estate planning, asset management, and bill pay services. For more information or to contact us, visit setrustco.com.

